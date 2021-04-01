Outdoor sports safety protocol set

GCCC Sports Information Services

After weeks of discussion, the Jayhawk Conference President's Council approved revised safety protocols for outdoor sporting events.

On Monday, conference leaders passed a motion to remove the mask requirement at all outdoor activities. Instead, school officials will now recommend wearing masks where social distancing can be achieved, instead of mandating it. In addition, concessions will now be offered at football games.

"At GCCC, we strive to maintain a safe and healthy campus and community," Garden City Community College President Dr. Ryan Ruda said. "Along with our KJCCC partner institutions, we are excited for these changes which allow events and the fan experience to slowly and safely transition to a more open environment."

Below are the guidelines for GCCC football games this spring.

Stadium capacity: 700 fans.

North gate and ticket booth will be the only one open for entry.

West gate entrance will be for game day workers, officials and handicap parking. No VIP parking this year (game day workers and officials will be screened and have their temperatures checked).

All tickets must be downloaded and scanned before entry.

No tickets sold at the gate.

Masks and social distancing are recommended.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.gobroncbusters.com/tickets/Hometown_Ticketing