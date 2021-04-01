GCCC moves up in rankings to No. 3

GCCC Sports Information Services

Garden City Community College made some serious noise in their season opener, and the rest of the nation took notice.

Following their 63-6 blowout victory over Arkansas Baptist in week one, the Broncbusters moved up two spots to No. 3 in the latest NJCAA rankings released on Monday.

"We won the game, but we haven't been tested yet," Head Coach, Tom Minnick said. "There are some really talented teams in this league, and we haven't seen any of them yet. So, while it's great to be ranked so high, we still have a long way to go."

The Broncbusters have now been in 37 straight polls dating back to the 2017 season.

"We did a lot of good things on Saturday, but we also made a lot of mistakes," Minnick added. "If we're going to be considered a top team, we need to play like one for four quarters."

The Broncbusters sit 18 points back of No. 1 Hutchinson, who beat Coffeyville after a 45-minute lightning delay. Kilgore is No. 2 followed by Snow at No. 4, Iowa Central, Lackawanna, Navarro, Independence, Iowa Western and Trinity Valley.