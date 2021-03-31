Hash finishes second in tie down roping

GCCC Sports Information Services

The Broncbusters men and women's teams both finished in ninth place at the home Garden City Community College Rodeo over the weekend.

Jaylyn Hash finished the Long Go of Tie Down Roping in sixth place with a 10.3-second run-qualifying him for the finals on Sunday where he posted an 11-second run. He took second in the average.

Cassidy Blank was the other Broncbuster to qualify for the final round, taking sixth in the Long Go of Breakaway Roping with a three-second run but missed her calf in the short go. She took seventh in the average.

"I'm very proud of our kids for the way they pulled through the weekend after hearing the tragic news of two of their fellow competitors (one of which was a very close friend with some of our students) from Oklahoma Panhandle State losing their lives on the way to our rodeo," Head Coach, Jim Boy Hash said. "We were able to host a great rodeo outside where everyone's parents were able to come watch and support their kids. We needed that, especially due to the tragedy that started the weekend off. The weather was great as well as our local sponsors as always."

Garden City travels to Stillwater, Okla., for the Oklahoma State Rodeo beginning on Thursday.