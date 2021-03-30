Garden City's bats come alive in OPS win

GCCC Sports Information Services

After a week off, the Broncbusters found their offensive groove on Monday.

Danny Spongberg, Ibrahim Rodriguez, and Jordan Beard all homered, Sage McMinn struck out nine, and Garden City Community College smoked Oklahoma Panhandle State 15-1 in seven innings at Williams Stadium.

After a scoreless first, the Broncbusters unleashed on the Aggies in the second. Spongberg laced a one-out RBI single, Joey Bonfiglio doubled home two, and Cullen Glosson scored on an error to make it 5-0. They added two more in the third and another in the fourth on Rodriguez's two-out solo blast to left that put Garden City up 9-0.

In the fifth the brown and gold padded their lead. Bonfiglio led off with a triple, Miguel Ramos brought him around with a sacrifice fly, and Beard crushed a solo homer to left to make it 11-1. Spongberg added a long ball in the sixth, and the Broncbusters polished off a run-rule victory.

It was a bullpen day for Chris Finnegan's bunch with starter Andrew Petrowski working an inning, striking out two. McMinn yielded a single run on three hits in four frames, and Darren Acosta pitched a scoreless seventh with two punch outs.

Garden City will host Cloud County on Thursday for a 1 p.m. doubleheader.