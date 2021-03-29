Cold shooting costs GCCC on the road at Hutchinson

GCCC Sports Information Services

HUTCHINSON - Antwain Scales' team has proven over and over this season that they can play with anybody. But when the offense goes south like it did on Saturday, it's tough to beat anyone.

Garden City Community College shot just 28 percent, turned the ball over 16 times and dished out a season-low five assists. And that was enough for their counterparts to push past the finish line.

Kalyn Ervin scored 13 points, Tor'e Alford added 11, and No. 21 Hutchinson downed Garden City 54-42 at the Sports Arena.

"When you shoot 2-of-21 on 3's, you're just begging to lose the game," Scales said afterwards. "We didn't come to play. We were screaming attack in the locker room, and then we came out and were taking jump shots."

The Broncbusters lost their second consecutive game thanks in large part to another off night from downtown. But even with the 3-point shot in the deep freeze, Scales' team managed to build an eight-point lead early in the second quarter following Kealani Neves' trey from the right corner that put Garden City up 21-13. But the offense struggled the rest of the half, managing just one field goal over the final 7:19 of the second quarter. Hutchinson, who was not much better on that end of the floor over the first 20 minutes, scored the final six points of the period and led 27-25 at the break.

"We were telling them to get inside and get going," Scales said. "But it just never happened. That's our problem at times-we don't listen."

Unfortunately, Scales could only watch as his team couldn't get anything going in the third. In fact, Aerihna Afoa's layup early in the second half ended an almost 10-minute scoring drought. It was their only field goal of the period, but incredibly the Broncbusters were down only six going to the fourth.

"We just don't execute when we need to," Scales said. "We need to finish these games, and so far, we haven't. We don't live in the past. That's great that we won five games, but we have to focus on us now."

Trailing by six in the final quarter, Garden City went cold again, and this time Hutchinson finished them off for good. Trinity Valley transfer Lojong Goare nailed a floater, Ishante Suttington drained a 3-pointer, and Alford swished a trey from the top of the key, sparking an 8-0 run that gave the Blue Dragons a 50-36 advantage with 2:31 remaining.

"We have to figure this thing out," Scales explained. "If we aren't going to play a systematic game, these results will keep happening."

Justis Odom was the lone Broncbuster in double figures with 11 points and seven rebounds. But she didn't get much help, especially in the second half as Garden City clanged 15 of their 20 shots including a 1-of-7 showing in the third.

Suttington chipped in 10 points for Hutchinson, which won its sixth straight game. Kate Ogle grabbed a team-best eight rebounds.

GARDEN CITY 18; 7; 5; 12; - 42

HUTCHINSON 13; 14; 9; 18; - 54