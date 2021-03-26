Broncbusters split with Colby on the road

GCCC Sports Information Services

COLBY - Even five days off didn't cool down the Broncbuster bats.

Nya Chacon smashed two home runs, McKayla Encinias and Arianna Griego also went deep, and the Broncbusters run-ruled Colby 14-2 in game one Thursday afternoon at Trojan Field. It was Garden City Community College’s sixth straight win.

Chacon, who led the nation in batting average at .631 entering this series, got the scoring started in the top of the second when she drilled the second pitch she saw from Maysa Averett and sent it out of the yard. Griego followed suit four batters later with a three-run bomb to left, and Garden City was up 4-0. They eventually made it 7-0 in the fourth when Encinias, the reigning NJCAA Player of the Week, smacked a one-out solo shot, and Chacon homered for the second time: a two-run dinger to center. After Colby scored two in the bottom half on Elle Edeker's triple, Garden City responded in the fifth with Encinias's two-out, two-run double that gave the Broncbusters a seven-run cushion.

In the sixth, the brown and gold put the finishing touches on an offensive masterpiece scoring four runs on bases-loaded walks. Elycia Johnson then knocked in one on an RBI groundout, and the Broncbusters had a 12-run lead.

Lost in the offensive onslaught was Tara Reid's steady performance in the circle. The freshman scattered only six hits and struck out two. She tossed just 75 pitches and improved to 9-2 on the season.

Averett took the loss for Colby, allowing four runs on three hits in 2.2 innings.

Game 2

Garden City was this close from earning another series sweep. But they played with fire all game long, and they got burned in the end.

Jennifer Williams clubbed two home runs including a walk-off shot in the bottom of the seventh, and Colby earned a series split with a 10-9 victory in game two Thursday afternoon at Trojans Field.

Garden City looked like they were left for dead after falling down 9-3 going into the seventh. But the Broncbuster bats finally broke through. Micaela Mirabal, Erykah Foster, and McKayla Encinias slapped three straight singles to begin the frame. Then, Alexis Maestretti doubled home two, another run scored on an error by Savanna Anderson in left, Nya Chacon ripped a two-run, extra base hit to the gap, and Lacey Kearsley collected an RBI knock, tying the game at 9. But with nobody out, the Broncbusters failed to take the lead as Tara Reid flied out, and Elycia Johnson and Foster grounded out to end the rally.

And that missed opportunity came back to haunt Garden City.

After Kearsley, who struggled with command all day, got the first two batters out in the Trojan seventh, she missed her target to Williams, who bashed a fastball over the wall in center for the game winner.

Kearsley dropped to 3-8 in the circle, giving up eight earned runs on 14 hits for Garden City, which saw their six-game winning streak come to an end. She gave up two long balls.

Allison Westbrook notched the win for the Trojans, surrendering eight runs on 12 hits in seven innings.

Garden City will be back in action on Saturday, hosting Barton County for a 1 p.m. doubleheader at Tangeman Sports Complex.