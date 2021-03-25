Encinias named NJCAA player of week

GCCC Sports Information Services

What a week it was for Garden City Community College infielder, McKayla Encinias.

The sophomore, who led the Broncbusters to five wins, including a two-game sweep of conference-rival Hutchinson, was named both the Jayhawk Conference and NJCAA National Player of the week.

Encinias hit .600 (12-for-30) over a six-game stretch, crushing five home runs, driving in 14 and scoring 13 times. She collected four hits and clubbed three long balls in the Broncbusters wild 24-23 victory over Hutchinson in their series finale. In game one, she hit two dingers and knocked in four, finishing 3-for-4 at the plate.

The sophomore has now hit safely in all but one game this season and has 11 multi-hit games. She currently leads the conference in triples and hits and is fourth in batting average (.569).

Garden City is 11-9 and 5-1 in conference play, sitting in first place in the Jayhawk West faced Colby on Thursday in a two-game series.