GCCC outdoor track seasons begin

GCCC Sports Information Services

PRATT - The Garden City Community College men opened up the 2021 outdoor track season at the Beaver Classic at Pratt Community College over the weekend.

Maliek Roberson highlighted the day with a second-place finish in the 400-meter finals, clocking in at 50.22 seconds. Jereun Wagner came in fifth in the 100-meter dash at 10.69 seconds; then check in at 23.10 seconds in the 200 - good for 10th.

Deonaire Williams, who had a sensational All-American campaign during the indoor season, finished 19th in the 100 meters at 11.19 seconds, Matiyron Easley was 22nd in the 200 (23.78), and Shaun Johnson came in sixth in the 400-meter hurdles (1:02.03). Angel Ayala turned some heads with an impressive time of 10:25.25 in the 3000 steeplechase finals for fourth place, with teammate Luis Lozano right behind him in sixth (11:05.59). The 4x100 team of Thaj Ferguson, Fabian Nava, Ivan Cornelius, and Wagner finished fifth with a time of 43.40, while Nava took sixth in the long jump - just under 22 feet, and Ferguson was 10th.

The Broncbuster women's track team competed in the 2021 Beaver Classic at Pratt Community College on Saturday also.

Abigail Pinnock paced Garden City with a third-place finish in the 800 meters, posting a time of 2:29.82. Bethany Schupman was fifth in the 400-meter hurdles, Erica Davis clocked in at 27.91 seconds-good for eighth in the 200 meters, an Genique Bennet was 14th in the 100 meters at 13.82.

Both Garden City teams are back in action again this weekend at the Cowley Tiger Invite on Saturday at Arkansas City.