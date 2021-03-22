GCCC takes 3-of-4 in series with Pratt

GCCC Sports Information Services

PRATT - Chris Finnegan will want this one back.

Marcelo Aguirre collected three hits including a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh, and Pratt climbed out of a 6-0 to beat Garden City Community College, 9-8, at Stanion Field Saturday afternoon.

After a scoreless first, the Broncbusters got going in the top of the second. Cullen Glosson singled home a run, and Michael Wright ripped a two-RBI single to center that made it 3-0. Then, in the third, the Broncbusters padded their lead with a Glosson sacrifice fly and a two-run error that put Garden City in front 6-0.

But after holding Pratt scoreless the next two innings, the foundation began to crack. Aguirre clubbed an RBI double in the fifth, and Brenden Tauber slapped a run-scoring base hit. Carson Cheatwood followed with a two-run single, Cooper Bradbury hit a sac fly, and Jake Carroll tied the game with hard ground ball that got past a diving Kyle Jameson.

Garden City regained its footing in the sixth with a walk and a pair of two-out singles-the last by Ibrahim Rodriguez, who delivered a two-run base hit to make it 8-6.

But the normally reliable Caleb Ayers couldn't hold the lead. With two outs and a two-run cushion, Ayers was closing in on another save. That was before Carroll's single that put runners on the corners. Gunner Hutson, who homered on Friday, followed with a single to right, setting up Aguirre, who fought of a 2-1 change and smoked it up the middle for the game winner.

Starter, Michael Thorne went 4.1 innings for Garden City, allowing five runs on six hits. He struck out five and walked one. Will Gardner finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored, and Wright, Rodriguez and Glosson drove in two runs.

Cason Long picked up the win for Pratt, tossing one inning of scoreless relief. Aguirre finished 3-for-4 at the dish with three RBI.

Game 4

Finnegan's team knew they let one slip way in game three. They made sure that didn't happen again in the finale.

Joey Bonfiglio came in off the bench to knock in four runs, Tyler Barth collected three hits, and Garden City destroyed Pratt 16-3 Saturday afternoon at Stanion Field. The Broncbusters won the series 3-1 and improved to 12-9 overall and 4-4 in conference play.

After managing just one hit through the first two innings, the Broncbusters found some rhythm in the third. Mason Mitchell and Kyle Jameson ripped a pair of singles, Mitchell then stole home, and Michael Wright drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to right, and Garden City was up 2-0. Once Pratt tied it with two in the bottom half, the Broncbusters took the lead for good in the third. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Mitchell was plunked by a fastball. Jameson followed with a walk, Bonfiglio drew a free pass, Ryan Muniz smacked a two-run double, and Barth mashed one to the gap to put the brown and gold up 9-2. Three batters later, Rodriguez's RBI groundout gave the road team a nine-run advantage.

Pratt managed just one run the rest of the way while Garden City went for the kill. In the seventh, Bonfiglio added a sac fly before Ibrahim Rodriguez ripped an RBI double in the eighth followed by Blake Beauchene's run-scoring base hit and Bonfiglio's two-run single that put Garden City up 16-3.

Broncbuster starter DJ Burke allowed no earned runs over four innings while surrendering three hits and striking out four. All nine starters with the exception of Wright, recorded a hit.

On Friday, Garden City hosted Pratt and grabbed a pair of wins to open the series.

In the first game, Geoff Marlow collected three hits, Kyle Jameson knocked in two runs, as the Broncbusters beat Pratt 7-4 at Williams Stadium. In the nightcap, Michael Wright blasted his fifth homer of the season, Will Gardner and Ibrahim Rodriguez each knocked in three, and Garden City rallied from a four-run deficit to down Pratt 19-7 in game two.