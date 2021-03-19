Gehret named NJCAA defensive player of week

GCCC Sports Information Services

Garden City Community College Head Coach Patrick Hiltz was smiling from ear to ear.

The Broncbusters have endured plenty in 2021. They have been shut down multiple times because of the health and safety protocols, their bench has been depleted because of injuries, and they lost an assistant coach right before the season. So, why was there such a big grin on Hiltz's face this week, one that put a serious dent into the smooth goatee the second-year coach is sporting these days?

Despite the chaos of the new year, Garden City, just three years removed from an 0-31 campaign, has come a long way. And Hiltz's recruiting class has been a major factor with the rest of the country finally taking notice.

Freshman libero, Victoria Gehret was named both the Jayhawk and the NJCAA defensive player of the week.

"What a great honor and recognition for an amazing young lady," Hiltz said. "Tori has continued to improve defensively. She also is a big part of our out-of-system offense and helps keep everyone calm when things get crazy."

Gehret tallied 99 kills over four matches, which included a season-best 43 in a dramatic five-set victory over Butler on March 12. She had 20 vs. Hutchinson on March 9.

"Having a player like Tori is immeasurably important for us to be able to run the defense we are running," Hiltz said. "She's a special talent and someone is going to get a great player and great person when she moves on from GCCC."

Gehret's stellar play stretches far beyond this last week. The freshman is sixth in the nation in digs (393) and 5.38 per set (13th).

"It's rare to have a defensive player in the conversation for MVP, but Tori certainly deserves to be in that conversation for her value to this program and the success of our team this year," Hiltz added.