Broncbusters sweep Northwest Technical

GCCC Sports Information Services

Newsflash to the rest of the Jayhawk Conference: Nya Chacon is pretty good.

The freshman collected three hits including her league-leading ninth homer of the season, Tara Reid was masterful in the circle, allowing just one hit over five innings, and Garden City obliterated Northwest Tech 20-2 Thursday afternoon at Tangeman Sports Complex.

The Broncbusters rocked Mavericks starter Makenna Goodard, tagging her for 12 runs on 10 hits in 2.2 innings. She surrendered 19 hits and two homers before exiting with two outs in the third.

Carley Powley's RBI single and Lacey Kearsley's run-scoring double in the 1st put Garden City ahead 2-0. An inning later, McKalya Encinias added a sacrifice fly, Chacon mashed a two-run homer in the third, which was followed by Alexis Maestretti's fifth long ball of the season-a three-run moon shot to left that gave Garden City a 12-0 edge.

They didn't stop there.

Arianna Griego provided a pinch-hit RBI base hit in the 4th and Maestretti chipped in a run-scoring single, igniting an eight-run inning that put the game away.

Northwest Tech's only semblance of life came in the 5th when Mackenzie Ermis provided the Mavericks with their only hit: a solo home run to right. But other than that blemish, Reid was overpowering.

Maestretti drove in five runs and was 3-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored for Garden City. Chacon finished 3-for-3 with two knocked in.

GAME 2

Following their run-rule victory in game one, Garden City made quick work of Northwest Tech in the finale.

Nya Chacon added two more hits and two RBI, Lacey Kearsley scattered just four hits in the circle, and the Broncbusters completed a two-game sweep of Northwest Tech with a 10-0, five-inning run-rule victory Thursday afternoon at Tangeman Sports Complex.

Kearsley was fantastic all afternoon, retiring 11 of the first 13 hitters she faced. In fact, she never got into any real danger with the exception of the 4th when the Mavericks put two on with two out. But she got Mackenzie Ermis to ground out to second.

As for run support, the freshman received plenty of help. Chacon tripled home two in the 1st, and Carly Powley added an RBI groundout. Alexis Maestretti bounced into an RBI fielder's choice in the 2nd before Powley added another run-scoring knock with a hard liner to left that helped the Broncbusters open a 6-0 lead. They scored two more in the 3rd, which included Elycia Johnson's RBI double and two more in the 4th that made it a 10-run game.

Kearsley struck out three and walked one in five innings for Garden City, which improved to 9-9 overall and 3-1 in conference. She threw only 77 pitches. Chacon was 2-for-3 with three runs scored, and Powley knocked in a pair.

Garden City improved to 9-9 overall and 3-1 in conference. They host Hutchinson on Saturday. for a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.