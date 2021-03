Garden City Telegram

TUESDAY. MARCH 16

Baseball: 1 p.m., McCook, Neb., at Garden City C.C.

Softball: Noon, 2 p.m., Dawson C.C. at Garden City C.C.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17

Basketball: 5:30 p.m., Garden City C.C. women at Barton Co.; 7:30 p.m., Garden City C.C. at Barton Co.

THURSDAY, MARCH 18

Baseball: 1 p.m., Pratt at Garden City C.C.

Volleyball: 6:30 p.m., Dodge City at Garden City C.C.

Softball: 2, 4 p.m., NW Technical at Garden City C.C.

Rodeo: Garden City C.C. at SE Okla. State

FRIDAY, MARCH 19

Rodeo: Garden City C.C. at SE Okla.State

SATURDAY, MARCH 20

Basketball: 2 p.m. Dodge City at Garden City C.C. women; 4 p.m., Dodge City at Garden City C.C. men.

Baseball: 1 p.m., Garden City C.C. at Pratt.

Softball: 1, 3 p.m., Hutchinson at Garden City C.C.

Rodeo: Garden City C.C. at SE Okla. State.

Track: Garden City C.C. at Emporia State University Relays.

SUNDAY, MARCH 21

Softball: 1, 3 p.m., Frank Phillips at Garden City C.C.

MONDAY, MARCH 22

Volleyball: 6:30 p.m., Garden City C.C. at Seward Co.

Soccer: 6 p.m., Panhandle State JV at Garden City C.C. men.