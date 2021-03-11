Prescott signs multi-year contract with Dallas Cowboys

By Stfean Stevenson

Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS

It took a massive deal, but the Dallas Cowboys are finally holding another in-person press conference.

It’s the first time Jerry Jones et al have held a regular press conference since Mike McCarthy was named head coach on Jan. 8, 20020.

This time, it’s to announce the multi-year, $160 million contract with quarterback Dak Prescott.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones and team vice president Stephen Jones were on hand to announce the details at The Star in Frisco.

“We saved this homecoming for a very special day,” Jerry Jones said during his opening remarks.

“When I think of the journey Dak has had to get to this point today,” Jones said, “I’m very happy that our team, and our fanbase, and our organization gets to be a part of it.”

Prescott, wearing a checkered blue suit, sat between Jerry and Stephen Jones during the socially distanced press conference.

“I’m overwhelmed with so many emotions right now,” Prescott said. “This is the right fit. I grew up a Dallas Cowboys fan. I never dreamed of not being a Cowboy. I’m excited to be here and never leave. This is my home. I’m a Cowboy. This is only the beginning.”

Jones said it took this long to reach an agreement on a deal “because it could,” presumably meaning that the team could take its time within the rules and NFL salary cap obligations to finally sign on the bottom line.

Prescott said he was healthy since having surgery on his right ankle. He declined to put a timetable on when he’ll be 100%.

“I thought about jogging out here,” Prescott said. “I’m healthy. I’m getting close. I’ll be ready when it matters.”

Prescott said he wasn’t concerned about betting on himself in the wake of the injury. He thanked former Washington quarterback Alex Smith for inspiration to come back from his injury.

“To me it wasn’t a gamble. That’s just what God has thrown at me. I have to thank Alex Smith — to see somebody who has already done this.”

Stephen Jones said Prescott is “probably the only one in this building other than the 78-year-old sitting beside me” who wants to win a Super Bowl more.

Jerry Jones related a conversation he had years ago with Cowboys legend Roger Staubach. Jones asked the Hall of Famer quarterback what is more important: Having a mobile quarterback or a pocket passer?

“Get someone at quarterback that the players will follow,” Staubach told Jones. “I have had that in my mind for the past five or six years.”

Jones said the team will return to Oxnard, California., for training camp and he expects to have a full AT&T Stadium when the 2021 season starts.