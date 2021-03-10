Garden City comes back to beat Otero, 13-10

GCCC Sports Information Services

LA JUNTA, CO - In their last test before conference play, the Broncbusters made a strong statement, and they did it, as has become commonplace this season, in come-from-behind fashion.

Michael Wright and Geoff Marlow each went yard, and Garden City Community College scored five runs in the ninth to beat Otero, 13-10, Tuesday afternoon at Rattlers Field.

And once again, the Broncbusters played catchup early.

The Rattlers jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first when Sage McMinn gave up a single and a bases-loaded walk. Of course that edge didn't stick once the Broncbusters evened things up in the third on Michael Wright's line-drive, two-run double to center. But Chris Finnegan's team could never bring Wright around, and Ryan Muniz and Tyler Barth grounded out to end the inning.

Garden City atoned for their missed opportunity in the fourth when Will Gardner tripled home Miguel Ramos, Marlow pushed a run across on an RBI groundout, and Kyle Jameson stroked a run-scoring base hit to center to make it 5-2.

Otero wasn't down for long. Guillermo Gelpi surrendered a two-run homer to Juan Chaparro in the bottom half; then served up a two-run double to Luke Baca that tied the game.

The Broncbusters countered in the fifth when Barth, Ramos and Gardner all singled to begin the frame. That was followed by a three-run error that put Garden City up 8-5. But the Rattlers jumped back in front a half-inning later, thanks to an RBI single by pinch-hitter Nolan Marthaler, and an RBI groundout from Christian Castaneda that gave the Rattlers a 10-8 edge.

Garden City's offense stalled from there, going in order in both the sixth and seventh. In the eighth, Mason Mitchell reached on an error before he was thrown out trying to swipe second. But in the ninth, Wright rejuvenated the Broncbusters attack with a lead-off home run to center. Three batters later, Miguel Ramos tied the game with an RBI single, and Marlow followed with a three-run blast to left to give the brown and gold a 13-10 advantage.

Then it was up to Caleb Ayers out of the pen, who worked out of a two-on, one-out jam in the bottom of the ninth by striking out Marthaler and Jaden Harrington to end the game.

Wright finished 2-for-4 with a run scored and three RBI for Garden City, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Ramos collected his second three-hit game of the season, and Ayers picked up his second win, fanning two in one inning of relief.

Garden City will host Butler on Thursday, with games at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The Broncbusters’ Saturday doubleheader in El Dorado has been moved to Garden City and will be played on Friday beginning at 11 a.m.