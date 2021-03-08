Williams, Wilborn shine at nationals

GCCC Sports Information Services

PITTSBURG - Garden City Community College produced two All-Americans and a slew of personal bests at the 2021 NJCAA Indoor Track National Championships at Pittsburg State University.

Debonaire Williams and Diondra Wilborn earned All-American status in the heptathlon and 60-meter hurdles respectively. The men's team finished 22nd and the women came in 24th.

"We are very proud of all of our athletes," Head Coach Emmett Statzer said. "They created memories that will last a lifetime."

Williams was spectacular again, taking fifth in the nation in the heptathlon with a score of 4551. He recorded a personal best of 8.98 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles; then vaulted a new personal best of 3.50 meters in the pole vault. He capped off his memorable day with a season-best 2:57.66 in the 1000-meter race.

Cameron Collins had his second-best jump of his career, leaping 2.60 meters. He finished 13th in the heptathlon while the men's 4x400 team of Jereun Wagner, Isaiah Armstrong, Angel Ayala, and Matiyron Easley ran their top time of 3:28.01-taking 17th place. The men's distance-medley relay squad saw each runner record their best splits of the season: Ayala (3:09), Easley (:52), Armstrong (2:05), and Lozano (4:56), while Maliek Roberson ran a 48.91 in the 400, taking 13th overall. Tahj Ferguson hit 6.67 meters in the long jump-good for 12th place, Jalen Jackson jumped a personal record 1.90 meters in the high jump, and Ayala missed the school record in the 1,000-meter race (2:33) by 1.5 seconds. He took 13th.

On the women's side, Wilborn took seventh in the 60-meter hurdle finals recording a time of 9.09 seconds. Abigail Pinnock took 12th the in 600-meters with a personal record (1:42.02), Erica Davis ran 1:02.42 in the 400, topping her career best by a full second, and Bethany Schupman timed out at 1:05.31 in the 400—a career best.