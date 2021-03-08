Garden City softball splits openers with Miles

GCCC Sports Information Services

Sunday's opener went south in hurry for Garden City Community College.

Olivia Cook ripped a pair of home runs, Taylor Woolley drove in four, and Miles run-ruled the Broncbusters in five innings 14-3 at Tangeman Sports Complex.

Lacey Kearsley struggled with command in the opening frame, surrendering six runs including a three-run blast to Lilinoe Nihi. After Garden City got two back in the bottom half, the Pioneers extended the lead in the second. Woolley plated a run on a sacrifice fly, and Cook hit a solo shot, making it 9-2. In the third, Janie Nelson homered followed by Cook and Wooley bombs in the fourth that put the game away.

Kearsley allowed 14 runs on 15 hits in five innings for Garden City. She yielded five home runs. The Broncbusters lone highlight came in the third when Mckayla Encinias took Kassidy Kinzie deep.

Autum Porter finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI for Miles. Cook drove in four, and Tessa Della Silva collected three hits.

Game 2

The Broncbusters served up a little payback in game two on Sunday.

Nya Chacon smashed two home runs, and Tara Reid tossed a complete-game shutout as Garden City blasted Miles 16-0 in five innings at Tangeman. With the win, the brown and gold improved to 4-6 overall heading into Monday's series finale.

After getting run-ruled in game one, the Broncbusters came out with a sense of purpose in the second contest. They scored four runs in the first; then exploded for 11 in the second. And they did all of that destruction on just eight hits, clubbing three long balls while taking advantage of three Pioneer errors.

Following Lacey Kearsley's RBI single in the first, Chacon ripped a line-drive bomb over the fence in left-a two-run homer that put the Broncbusters up 4-0.

That was the prelude to the offensive avalanche in the second that was fueled by Kearsley and Alexis Maestretti, who each stroked a pair of two-run doubles, McKayla Encinias parked a 3-2 rise ball over the left-field wall for a grand slam, and Garden City blew the game open, 15-0. An inning later, Chacon capped off the scoring with a solo homer to straight-away center, putting the finishing touches on an offensive masterpiece.

The freshman shortstop finished 2-for-2 at the plate with three RBI, and Encinias knocked in five for the Broncbusters.