Area high school teams advance to state tourneys

Four area high school basketball teams won their respective sub-states on Saturday and now have the chance to play in state tournaments this week.

Hugoton’s boys and girls teams both claimed a Class 3A sub-state championships at Larned. The boys defeated Lakin, 59-54, and the girls easily won over Cimarron, 60-33. Dighton’s girls squad grabbed a Class 1A Division II sub-state title over Weskan, 53-40, in a tournament at Dighton. The South Gray boys defeated Meade in a Class 1A Division I sub-state championship, 73-44, at Greensburg.

The state tournaments have a different look this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic, as the opening rounds (quarterfinals) are being played at a game’s higher seed home site, then the semifinals and championships to be played at the state location site. On championship Saturday, only championship games will be played. No third place games will be held.

Lakin Boys 54, Hugoton 59

The Hugoton boys claimed a Class 3A sub-state title Saturday at Larned with a 59-54 win over Lakin.

Both teams began the game timidly as it was 9-9 going through the first quarter. Hugoton’s offense came to life scoring 15 points, while holding the Broncs to nine, to take a 24-18 led into halftime.

Lakin bounced back in the third scoring 17 points to pull within one of the Eagles 36-35 going into the fourth. While both teams kept their best offensive quarters until the fourth, Hugoton outscored the Broncs 23-19 to take the win.

Hugoton’s Jayce Korf was the game-high scorer with 19 points, Sawyer Harper had 16 and Haden Deharsh added 10 points.

Allen Martinez led the scoring for Lakin with 16 points while Hunter Davis added 13 Dominick Daniels had 12 points.

Lakin 9; 9; 17; 19; - 54

Hugoton 9; 15; 12; 23; - 59

The Eagles will host Thomas More Prep at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a quarterfinal game of the Class 3A state boys tournament. The Hugoton girls faced Phillipsburg at Hugoton on Monday night in a quarterfinal game of the state tournament. Winners of the contest will advance to the Sports Arena at Hutchinson for the semifinals. The girls’ semifinals will be on Thursday while the boys’ semifinal will be played on Friday.

Dighton Girls 53, Weskan 40

The Dighton girls defeated Weskan, 53-40, on Saturday during a home Class 1A Division II sub-state championship game.

After the first quarter, it looked as though this might be one of those games that came down to the last shot, as it was 9-9 going into the second. In the second quarter though, the Hornets upped their defensive pressure, holding Weskan to only five points, while its offense racked up 17 points to take a 26-14 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Dighton continued its offensive attack in the third, scoring 17 points to extend its lead going into the final period 43-27. The Coyotes mounted a comeback in the fourth, scoring 13 points, but Dighton’s Jessi Whipple kept the Hornets’ lead intact, scoring seven of the Hornets 10 points in the quarter to preserve the win.

Dighton was led by Emily Wilms with 14 points while Whipple and Brianna Maughlin each had 12. Maughlin’s points came via four three-pointers.

Weskan’s JC Allen led the scoring for the Coyotes with 18 points and Desirae McQuillan added 10.

Weskan 9; 5; 13; 13; - 40

Dighton 9; 17; 17; 10; - 53

Dighton traveled to Rexford on Monday for a quarterfinal game against Golden Plains in the Class 1A Division II girls state tournament. The winner of the contest will play in a semifinal matchup on Thursday at Barton County Community College in Great Bend.

In the boys’ sub-state championship at Dighton, Wheatland-Grinnell defeated Greeley County, 56-46.

South Gray Boys 73, Meade 44

The South Gray boys faced Meade in a Class 1A Division I sub-state final Saturday at Greensburg and dominated the Buffaloes, 73-44 for the championship. It also keeps the Rebels undefeated on the season at 22-0.

Both teams started the game with their offenses scoring in double figures, with South Gray taking an early lead, 19-14, going into the second. The Rebels shut down Meade’s offense in the second, allowing only eight points, while its offense doubled that to take a 35-22 advantage into halftime.

South Gray broke the game wide open in the third, exploding for 32 points, while holding the Buffaloes to 12, to cruise to the victory.

The Rebels’ Brent Penner took high scoring honors in the game with 18 points, Carter Riley had 17, Brady Deges had 15 and Aaron Skidmore added 12 points.

Meade was led by Vance Shewey with 15 points.

Meade 14; 8; 12; 10; - 44

South Gray 19; 16; 32; 6; - 73

South Gray will host Pratt-Skyline at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Montezuma for a quarterfinal matchup in the Class 1A Division I boys state tournament. The winner advances to a semifinal game on Friday at the United Wireless Arena in Dodge City.

SUB-STATE SEMIFINAL GAMES

Lakin Boys 60, Holcomb 40

The Lakin boys reached the finals of a Class 3A sub-state with a 60-40 win over Holcomb in a semifinal game at Larned.

Lakin’s Hunter Davis controlled the game, scoring a game-high 36 points, with 23 of those points coming in the second half.

Both teams played evenly through the first, 11-11, going into the second. The Broncs defense stiffened in the second, allowing Holcomb to only score five points in the quarter. Lakin grabbed a 24-16 halftime lead.

The pressure continued in the third, allowing the Longhorns eight points this quarter, while the Broncs’ offense broke the game open, scoring 21 points to cruise through the fourth for the victory.

Holcomb’s Zephyn Mason led the scoring for the Longhorns with 18 points.

Holcomb 11; 5; 8; 16; - 40

Lakin 11; 13; 21; 15; - 60

Bucklin Boys 27, South Gray 69

The South Gray boys routed Bucklin on Friday, 69-27, in a semifinal game of a Class 1A Division I sub-state at Greensburg.

The Rebels started the game taking a 14-9 lead into the second quarter, then racked up 23 points to take a 37-16 lead into halftime. South Gray’s defense held Bucklin to nine points or less in each of the game’s quarters.

South Gray put the game out of reach in the third, scoring 23 points again and rolled to the win.

Brent Penner of South Gray led all scorers with 15 points, Brady Deges and Aaron Skidmore each had 11 and Carter Riley added 10 points.

Bucklin was led by Scott Price with 10 points.

Bucklin 9; 7; 8; 3; - 27

South Gray 14; 23; 23; 9; - 69

Meade Boys 61, Kiowa Co. 39

The Meade boys made quick work of Kiowa County Friday, 61-39, in a Class 1A Division I sub-state semifinal game at Greensburg.

The Buffaloes jumped out to an early lead, 18-9, after one quarter and then 27-16 at halftime. Meade continued to extend the lead through the second half for the win.

Meade used even scoring of three players to take the win. Trace Hegwood, Grayden Stapleton and Vance Shewey each had 15 points in the game for the Buffaloes.

Kiowa County was led by Connor Pore with 13 points.

Meade 18; 9; 16; 18; - 61

Kiowa Co. 7; 9; 9; 14; - 39