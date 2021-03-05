Holloway resigns as GCHS boys basketball coach

GCHS Athletics

Jacy Holloway, who served the second-longest tenure as head basketball coach at Garden City High School, has resigned his position as Head Coach of the Buffaloes.

GCHS Athletics Director Drew Thon made this announcement early Friday morning. It follows Tuesday's 51-43 loss at home to Hutchinson in the Class 6A sub-state semifinals. The Buffaloes finished with a 9-8 record in an abbreviated season that didn't tip-off until Jan. 8.

"I greatly appreciate the time and effort that Coach Holloway has put into developing the young athletes at Garden City High School," Thon said in the statement. "He has been an asset not only to our basketball program but to our school and community. I wish nothing but the best to Jacy."

Holloway, 46, ranked No. 2 in all-time wins with 125 (111 losses, .530 percentage) in 11 seasons at the program's helm. He had been an assistant for five seasons to Jeff Tanner before he was hired for the 2010-2011 season following Tanner's departure. His teams produced six winning seasons, including a 17-5 record and a Western Athletic Conference title in 2019, the fifth-best season mark in school history.

“I would like to thank Garden City High School for giving me my first head coaching opportunity,” Holloway said in his letter. “Over the 11 years, I am pleased to say that I got a chance to work with great assistants and good basketball players. We had many great games and I will have a lot of fond memories from each of the seasons. I wish for nothing but the best for the program’s future.”

During his tenure, which ranks only behind Tanner's 12 seasons, the Buffs qualified for the Class 6A state tournament twice - in 2013 and 2017. In addition to those two state appearances, the Buffs reached the sub-state title game four times. He was the Western Athletic Conference boys Coach of the Year twice.

From 2013 to 2015, the Buffs posted an overall winning record of 41-26, the first time the program had enjoyed three straight winning seasons since a Tanner-coached team did it from 2001 to 2003. Overall, he had six winning seasons with the Buffaloes.

"Coach Holloway has been an important part of GCHS, and I very much appreciate his contributions both on the court and in the classroom," GCHS Principal Steve Nordby said.

Over the past several seasons, Holloway also has served the Buffaloes as an assistant football and assistant track and field coach. He teaches computers at GCHS.