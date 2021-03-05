GCCC golfers back in action, start season

GCCC Sports Information Services

MIDLAND, Texas - The long hiatus is finally over, and golf is officially back. But the rust definitely showed in Garden City Community College’s first tournament of the season.

Philip Stjernlof and Adam Samnegard paced the Broncbusters with a pair of 32nd-place finishes while the team came in 10th at the TankLogix Collegiate Classic at Ranchland Hills Golf Club.

In Wednesday's final round, Stjernlof posted his lowest score of the tournament. He shot even par on the front nine and 4-over on the back, overcoming a troublesome double bogey on 15. He parred the final three holes to stay on track. On Tuesday, he posted rounds of 76 (6-over) and 77 (7-over).

Meantime Samnegard's best showing came in the second round on day one where he bounced back from a bogey on 14 to birdie the par-4 18th. But on Wednesday, the freshman struggled, posting nine bogeys. He did manage to drop in a beautiful birdie on five, but that was overshadowed by a doubled on nine. He posted a 75 in the first round.

Oliwer Toiminen bounced back from a subpar first two rounds where he posted a 7-over, 77, to shoot a 74 on Wednesday. And his front-nine was brilliant. He dropped birdies on two of the first four holes and was 2-under going to the back. But after a birdie on 12, he bogeyed six, 15 and 17. He finished the classic 18-over and tied for 37th.

Noah Ortiz also rebounded with a strong second round, shooting a 75, which included two birdies on the first nine holes. But he ran into trouble in the opening round, bogeying five of the first nine including miscues on one and nine. He placed 52nd while Alex Silfwergard was 59th, Emil Jacbosen 63rd and Guillherme Oliva and Land Durst 67th.

Midland's Samual McKenzie won the individual title at 14-under, and his team claimed the overall crown, edging out Indian Hills by two strokes (3-under).

The Broncbusters will be in action again on March 29 at the Jayhawk No. 1 tournament at Colbert Hills in Manhattan.