Dighton girls win in OT

The Dighton High girls came away with a 53-45 overtime semifinal victory over Wheatland-Grinnell on Thursday to keep its season alive and advance to the championship game in a Class 1A Division II sub-state at Dighton.

The evenly matched teams traded the lead back and forth throughout the game. The Hornets took the lead after the first quarter, 12-11, then Wheatland-Grinnell grabbed the lead going into halftime, 30-29.

Both teams scored 11 points in the third, then Dighton won the fourth quarter 14-13 to tie the score at 43 at the end of regulation.

Then came the overtime period.

Dighton’s defense took control and held Wheatland-Grinnell to two free throws during the overtime period. The Hornets offense, however, lit up the scoreboard with 3-pointers. Brianna Maughlin buried two 3s and Traci Cramer had one toward the win in the overtime. Emily Wilms added a free throw also.

Wilms led the scoring for the Hornets in the game with 16 points and Allie VonLeonrod added 12.

Wheatland-Grinnell was led by Anna Godek with a game-high 18 points.

Dighton will face Weskan at 2 p.m. Saturday in the championship game and a trip to the state tournament next week at Barton County Community College in Great Bend.

Wheatland-Grinnell 11; 8; 11; 13; 2; - 45

Dighton 12; 6; 11; 14; 10; - 53

Bucklin girls 56, South Gray 48

The South Gray girls saw their season come to an end Thursday with a 56-48 loss to Bucklin in a semifinal matchup at a Class 1A Division I sub-state at Greensburg.

South Gray took the early lead, 9-7 after the first quarter, but Bucklin bounced back to take a 21-16 lead at halftime. Bucklin held the lead through the rest of the game.

South Gray was led in scoring by Megan Tarn with 13 points.

Bucklin was led by Catherine Bowman with a game-high 25 points and Danae Scott added 10.

South Gray 9; 7; 18; 14; - 48

Bucklin 7; 14; 18; 17; - 56