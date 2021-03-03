Lakin, Stanton Co. advance in sub-states

Area high school basketball teams are playing in sub-states this week around Kansas, hoping to advance to the state tournaments.

Lakin 61 boys, Scott City 34

The Lakin boys hosted Scott City on Tuesday and defeated the Beavers, 61-34, in an opening-round game of the Larned Class 3A sub-state.

The Broncs took the early lead after the first quarter 16-11, then came the second quarter. In the second, Lakin racked up 25 points, including five 3-pointers, while the Broncs’ defense stiffened and held Scott City to only six points, to break the game open taking a 41-17 lead in to the locker room at halftime.

Lakin cruised through the second half, as both teams recorded the same scoring as in the first quarter, 16-11.

The Broncs’ Hunter Davis scored a game-high 21 points, Allen Martinez had 16 and Dominick Daniels added 11 points.

Lawson Bailey led the scoring for Scott City with 12 points.

Lakin advances to a semifinal game on Friday at Larned.

Scott City 11; 6; 11; 6; - 34

Lakin 16; 25; 16; 4; - 61

Stanton Co. girls 67, Ellinwood 61

Stanton County’s girls team hosted Ellinwood on Tuesday and came away with a 67-61 victory at Johnson City, in an opening round matchup in the Spearville Class 2A sub-state.

The Trojans started the game with their best offensive quarter of the game, scoring 20 points while Ellinwood had 13. Ellinwood came back in the second quarter, but Stanton County held the lead going into halftime 33-31.

Stanton County’s defense took control in the third, holding its opponent to nine points while the Trojan offense tallied 16 points for a 49-40 lead going into the fourth. Ellinwood launched a comeback in the fourth, scoring 21 points, but Stanton County added 18 to its total to preserve the win.

Stanton County was led in scoring by Adyson Scott with her game-high 21 points. Jordyn Tucker had 16 and Yeimi Rodriguez added 13 points for the Trojans.

Ellinwood was led by Daphine Doll with 14 points, Mya Maxwell had 13 and Mary Durall had 12 points.

Stanton County advances to a semifinal matchup with Sterling on Friday.

Ellinwood 13; 18; 9; 21; - 61

Stanton Co. 20; 13; 16; 18; - 67