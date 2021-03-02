Cimarron, Stanton Co. advance in substates

Area high school basketball teams are in substate action this week with hopes of advancing to the state tournaments.

Stanton Co. Boys 54, Syracuse 52

The Stanton County boys traveled to Syracuse Monday night and came away with a 54-52 win in an opening-round game of a Class 2A substate tournament hosted by Spearville.

Syracuse started the game with cold shooting, scoring only six points in the first quarter, which came back to haunt them at the end of the game. The Trojans scored 14 in the quarter to take an early lead, a lead they held on to through the game. The Bulldogs' offense began to come back to life in the second, scoring 10, but were down 29-16 at halftime.

Syracuse mounted a comeback in the third, scoring 20 points to the Trojans’ 12 to head into the fourth down by five points. The Bulldogs outscored Stanton County 16-13 but ran out of time on the clock to complete the comeback.

Stanton County’s Cole Scott had a game-high 25 points and Aidan Waldron added 10 points.

Austin Plunkett of Syracuse almost matched Scott’s performance tallying 22 points, while Joe Mitchell added 12.

Stanton Co. 14; 15; 12; 13; - 54

Syracuse 6; 10; 20; 16; - 52

Stanton County will face Sterling on Thursday in a semifinal matchup. Sterling defeated Elkhart on Monday 66-30. On the other side of the bracket, Medicine Lodge defeated Sublette, 62-38, and Ellinwood kept its season alive with a 48-30 win over Spearville.

Southwestern Heights 31, Cimarron Girls 70

The Cimarron girls hosted Southwestern Heights Monday and routed the Mustangs, 70-31, in a first-round game of a Class 3A substate with the host school being Larned for the tournament.

The game should have been called the McKayla Miller Show.

The Bluejay scored 33 points in the game, including 16 points in the second quarter. She also hit 9-of-10 free throws on the night.

Cimarron took the early lead 20-10 after the first quarter and then had their top quarter of the game in the second racking up 22 points to take a 42-14 lead into halftime. The Bluejays cruised through the second half for the decisive victory.

following Miller’s performance for Cimarron was Emily Acton scoring 13 points and Caitlyn Sonday added 12 points toward the win.

The Mustangs were led in scoring by Susana Carrillo with 11 points.

Southwestern Heights 10; 4; 11; 6; - 31

Cimarron 20; 22; 19; 9; - 70

Cimarron will face Scott City on Thursday at Larned in a semifinal matchup. The Beavers advanced with a 52-46 win Monday over Lakin. The other semifinal game will feature Hugoton and Holcomb playing at Larned. Hugoton routed host Larned 64-12 at Hugoton Monday and Holcomb defeated Hoisington on the road, 37-32.