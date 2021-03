Garden City Telegram

TUESDAY, MARCH 2

Basketball: Substates - 6A Boys, 6 p.m., Hutchinson at GCHS; 3A Boys, 7 p.m., Scott City at Lakin, Southwestern Heights at Holcomb, Larned at Hugoton, Cimarron at Hoisington; 2A Girls, 6 p.m., Sublette at Sterling, Ellinwood at Stanton County, Medicine Lodge at Elkhart, Syracuse at Spearville, 7 p.m., Hoxie at Wichita County.

Baseball: 1 p.m., Clarendon at Garden City C.C.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3

Basketball: 5:30 p.m., Garden City C.C. at Seward County; 7:30 p.m., Garden City C.C. at Seward County; Substates - 6A Girls, 7 p.m., GCHS at Liberal; 4A Girls, 7 p.m., Ulysses at Nickerson.

Baseball: 1 p.m., Garden City C.C. at Frank Phillips.

THURSDAY, MARCH 4

Basketball: Substates (semifinals) - Girls, 3A at Larned, 1A at Greensburg, 1A at Dighton, 1A at Moscow; Boys, 2A at WaKeeney, 2A at Spearville.

Volleyball: 6:30 p.m., Pratt at Garden City C.C.

FRIDAY, MARCH 5

Bowling: 6A State - 8:20 a.m. Girls; 1:25 p.m., Boys, at Northrock Lanes, Wichita.

Basketball: Substates (semifinals) - Boys, 3A at Larned, 1A at Greensburg, 1A at Dighton, 1A at Moscow; Girls, 2A at WaKeeney, 2A at Spearville.

Track: Garden City C.C. at NJCAA Indoor National Championships, Pittsburg.

SATURDAY, MARCH 6

Basketball: 2 p.m., Hutchinson at Garden City C.C. women; 4 p.m., Hutchinson at Garden City C.C men; Substates (Championships) - 6A (at higher seed location), 4A at Buhler, 3A at Larned, 2A at WaKeeney, 2A at Spearville, 1A at Greensburg, 1A at Dighton, 1A at Moscow.

SUNDAY, MARCH 7

Softball: Noon, 2 p.m., Miles C.C. at Garden City C.C.

MONDAY, MARCH 8

Volleyball: 6:30 p.m., Garden City C.C. at Barton County.

Softball: 2, 4 p.m., Miles C.C. at Garden City C.C.