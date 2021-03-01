Ortiz, Seabolt claim state championships

Area high school boys and girls wrestlers competed for state titles over the weekend at various sites around Kansas.

Lakin’s Isabell Ortiz claimed the 115-pound championship on Friday during the Class 4-1A girls state wrestling tournament at Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina.

On Saturday, Cimarron’s Tate Seabolt won the 195-pound championship during the Class 3-2-1A boys state wrestling tournament at FHSU’s Gross Memorial Coliseum in Hays.

Class 4-1A Girls

The Broncs’ Isabell Ortiz moved her overall record to 29-4 with the state title Friday at 115 pounds.

Ortiz opened the tournament with a win by fall over Chanute’s Andrea Cuin. In the semifinals, she won another match by fall, this time over Douglass’ Tyler Rozell. Ortiz seized the championship with a 5-0 decision over Alexis Allen of Independence.

Lakin’s Josiah Ortiz, wrestling at 109 pounds, finished the state tournament with a fifth place finish. She opened the day with a win by fall over Eureka’s Rylee Shepherd. In the semifinals, Ortiz dropped a 7-2 decision to Skyleigh Pflaster of Abilene. Moving then to the consolation bracket’s semifinals, she fell to Fort Scott’s Ryelee Cagle in a close 5-4 decision.

In the fifth place match, Ortiz defeated Chanute’s Reese Clements with an 8-2 decision. She finishes the season with a 26-2 overall record.

Cimarron’s Veronica Greene finished in sixth place in the 101-pound division.

Greene opened the tournament with a loss by fall to Buhler’s M.J. Huff but bounced back for a 5-4 decision victory over Maddison Soman of Ottawa. In the consolation semifinals, Greene dropped a close 2-0 decision to Hoisington’s Sheena Gocela. Burlington’s Maliyah Lopez won by fall over Greene in the fifth place match. Greene finishes the season with an overall record of 7-21.

Baldwin won the team title with 54.5 points while Pratt was second with 49.0. Paola finished in third with 46.0. Lakin placed seventh as a team with 33.0 points. Cimarron was 46th with 4.0 points.

Class 3-2-1A Boys

Cimarron’s Tate Seabolt concluded an undefeated senior season, 18-0, with the 195-pound championship Saturday at Hays.

Seabolt started his day with a 6-0 decision over Marysville’s Patrick Smith. In the semifinals, he won by fall over Keyon Baccus of Minneapolis. The Bluejay won a 3-0 decision in the championship for the title over Marion’s Todd Palic.

Also competing in the tournament was Wyatt Gardner of Wichita County in the 126-pound division.

He lost to Osage City’s Connor Collins by fall and then lost by fall to Chase County’s Trint Rogers to conclude his day in the double-elimination bracket. He finishes the season with a 22-6 overall record.

Hoxie won the team title with 154,0 points, Hill City took second with 84.0 and Eureka finished third with 61.0 points. Cimarron finished in 18th with 22.0 points.

Class 4A Boys

Scott City’s Gabriel Bowers finished in second place and Ulysses’ Quentin Pauda finished in third to lead their teams in the state wrestling tournament at Salina on Saturday.

Bowers, wrestling at 285 pounds, opened the day with a win by fall over Holton’s Dustin Chermok. The Beavers wrestler then faced Hunter Scott of Mulvane and won by fall in the semifinals. In the championship match, Bowers dropped a heartbreaking 4-3 UTB to Coffeyville-Field Kindley’s Brady White. Bowers finishes the season with a 37-4 overall record.

In the 120-pound bracket, Pauda opened the tournament with a first-round win by fall over Paola’s Clayton Younger. In the semifinals, however, the Tiger dropped a 6-2 decision to Trent Clements of Chanute.

Pauda moved to the consolation semifinals for his next match, winning a 5-1 decision over Holton’s Jake Barnes. In the third place match, he faced a wrestler he’s familiar with through the season, Scott City’s Collin McDaniel. Pauda won the match in a 10-3 decision for third place. He finishes the season with a 33-4 overall record.

McDaniel got to the third place match at 120 pounds against Pauda with an opening round loss to Chanute’s Trent Clements, then bouncing back with a 5-4 decision over Paola’s Clayton Younger. McDaniel then won a 2-0 decision over Grady Fox of Augusta in a consolation semifinal match to move to the third place match. He finishes the season with a 28-14 overall record.

Ulysses’ Justin Degollado, wrestling at 182 pounds, finished the tournament in fifth place. He opened with a loss by fall to Coffeyville-Field Kindley’s Ethan Camp, then won his first consolation match with a 6-5 decision over Topeka Hayden’s Will Devader. In the consolation semifinals, Degollado dropped a 10-1 major decision to Dylan Ensch of Frontenac. In the fifth place match, the Tiger wrestler got revenge on Coffeyville’s Camp for the opening loss, winning a major decision, 10-1, for fifth. He finishes the season with a 20-8 overall record.

At 132pounds, Scott City’s Zach Rohrbough finished Saturday in sixth place. He lost a major decision, 11-2, to open against Fort Scott’ s Coby Burchett, then defeated Ottawa’s Liam Sutton with a 7-2 decision on the consolation side of the bracket. Rohrbough then dropped a 2-0 decision to Louisburg’s Case Holtzen and lost the fifth place match in a 7-5 decision to Pratt’s Kaiser Pelland. Rohrbough finishes the season with a 25-10 overall record.

Chanute won the team title with 113.0 points, Andale took second with 107.5 and Tonganoxie placed third with 82.5 points. Scott City finished in 13th place with 33.0 points and Ulysses in 20th with 22.0.