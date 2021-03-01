GCCC baseball splits with Colby Saturday

GCCC Sports Information Services

It took them eight games, but Garden City Community College finally hit one out of the yard. And oh yeah, they squashed Colby at the same time.

Michael Wright became the first Broncbuster to homer this season, Andrew Petrowski struck out six in five innings, and Garden City beat Colby 6-2 Saturday afternoon at Williams Stadium in the second game of a three game series.

Wright's homer was the capper to the crescendo that defined game two of this series. But before he went yard, this was a pitcher's duel between Petrowski and Kyle Bloor, with each hurler one-upping the other. Petrowski started it by working around a one-out single in the first by inducing a 1-4-3 inning-ending double play. In the second, the freshman recorded three punchouts after walking the leadoff man, Tucker Zdunich. But after recording two outs in the third, Jake Ticer finally broke through for Colby, lacing an RBI single to right to make it 1-0. In the end, Petrowski would eventually yield another run when Blake Beauchene dropped a third strike that allowed Dylan Simmons to score.

Meantime Bloor retired seven out of the first eight Garden City hitters he faced before Jameson singled with one out in the third. He then worked out of two-on-two-out jam in the fourth by striking out Mason Mitchell. His final stat line: five innings pitched, two runs on three hits and eight strikeouts.

The Broncbuster offense finally got going with two in the fifth, spearheaded by Tyler Barth's line-drive triple to the gap in right-center. Then, with two outs in the sixth, Kyle Jameson snuck a ball past a diving Brayden Nichols at short. That set the table for Wright, who powered Kyle Froehlich's 0-1 fastball over the wall in right for a two-run blast and a 6-2 lead.

Petrowski notched his second victory of the season while scattering just four hits for Garden City. Jameson finished 2-for-3 at the plate, and Wright drove in three.

SERIES GAME 3

It's a good guess that Garden City and Colby will score plenty of runs in 2021. If nothing else, Saturday's series finale proved just that.

Kyle Froehlich and Zach Olson combined to hit five home runs, Colby smashed seven long balls, and the Trojans beat the Broncbusters 15-13 in game three at Williams Stadium.

As they did in Friday's opener, Colby went to work on Garden City's pitching staff. Guillermo Gelpi never made it out of the first inning, surrendering three home runs including a back-to-back-to-back sequence by Froehlich, John Vulcano, and Zach Olson that put the Trojans up 8-0. It was an absolute avalanche, one that could have easily buried Chris Finnegan's team. It did not.

Facing a 10-0 deficit after Olson homered again in the second, the Broncbusters slowly chipped away. Miguel Ramos, who missed all of last season with an injury, singled home two in the third. But nobody could get Olson out, and in the top of the fourth, he left the yard again, this time off of Sage McMinn, giving Colby an 11-2 cushion.

The Broncbusters though made things interesting in the bottom half. Mason Mitchell tripled home a pair, Michael Wright, who homered in game two, connected on an RBI base hit before Goeff Marlow drew a bases-loaded walk, and Ramos knocked in two with a run-scoring knock to center. Four batters later, Mitchell pulled the Broncbusters to within one with an RBI single to left. The following inning, the brown and gold actually took the lead. Marlow walked, and Will Gardner doubled him home to make it 12-11.

But after holding Colby scoreless for three innings, the Trojans drew even on Jake Ticer's, second homer of the series: a towering lead-off blast that tied the game at 12 to begin the eighth. Two batters later, Froehlich smashed a solo shot to right, giving the Trojans the lead for good. They added two more in the ninth.

With one last chance for a rally, the Broncbusters loaded the bases against Colby reliever, Hagen Barcello. But the freshman right-hander got Gardner to bounce into a 6-4-3 double play, allowing just one run to score and essentially squashing the threat.

Colby collected 17 hits and took advantage of four Broncbuster errors. Ticer finished 4-of-6 at the dish, and Olson, Froehlich, and Brayden Cust all recorded three hits.

Ramos drove in four and went 2-for-5 at the plate for Garden City, who still won the series two games to one. Gardner knocked in three.

Garden City hosts Clarendon at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Williams Stadium.