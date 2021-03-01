Dominguez wins state wrestling title

Like all wrestlers at the start of the season, Garden City High School’s Erick Dominguez had the goal of winning a state championship. He won a substate title at 138 pounds on Feb. 20 at Wichita Heights, then turned around on Saturday to claim the Class 6A state title in the weight class at Hartman Arena in Park City.

Even more impressive, the Buffaloes’ season did not start until January because of COVID-19 restrictions for USD 457, so Dominguez and other members of the GCHS wrestling team missed out on a month of competitions through December.

Dominguez made quick work of the competitors in his three state matches. The GCHS junior opened the tournament with a 17-2 technical fall over Gardner-Edgerton’s Therron Meade. In his semifinal matchup with Lawrence Free State’s Caleb Streeter, Domingues grabbed a major decision victory 14-4.

In the championship match, Dominguez finished off the day with an 8-1 decision over Michael Sullivan of Blue Valley for the title. he finishes the season with a 24-2 overall record.

The other two wrestlers competing for Garden City at state, Josh Janas and Sebastian Lopez, won third place in their respective weight divisions.

Janas, wrestling at 160 pounds, began his day with a 15-0 technical fall victory over Olathe South’s Bobby Thomas. In the semifinals, the GCHS senior dropped the match by fall to Dodge City’s Marcelino Otero. Otero won the weight class. In the consolation bracket’s semifinals, Janas grabbed another technical fall win, this time 16-0 over Justin Doebele of Blue Valley. In the third place match, he faced Thomas again, winning this time with a major decision, 11-2. Janas concludes the season with a 25-6 overall record.

At 285 pounds, the Buffaloes’ Sebastian Lopez started his tournament with an 18-2 technical fall win over Olathe East’s Brett Carroll. In the semifinals, the GCHS freshman dropped an 8-1 decision to Manhattan’s Damion Ilalio, the eventual champion in the division. Moving to the consolation bracket’s semifinals next, Lopez grabbed a 2-0 decision over Blue Valley’s Nicholas Herzog. In the class’ third place match, the Buffalo faced Carroll again, this time winning by fall for the bronze medal. Lopez finishes the season with a 25-5 overall record.

Washburn Rural won the 6A team title with 159.5 points, Olathe North was second with 112.0 and Dodge City finished in third with 106.0. Garden City finished in eighth place as a team with 54.0 points.