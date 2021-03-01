Class 1A substate basketball underway

Area high school basketball teams have completed their regular season, with the postseason beginning. As many start their substate action this week, small classifications began substates on Thursday and Friday.

Meade Boys 59, Minneola 50

The Meade boys picked up an opening-round win over Minneola, 59-50, on Friday at home during in a Class 1A Division I substate hosted by Kiowa County at Greensburg.

Both teams played evenly through the first, 12-12 going into the second, but the Buffalo defense stiffened to hold Minneola to eight points while its offense racked up 19 points. Meade took a 31-20 lead into halftime. Minneola held Meade to nine points in the third but was only able to add 11 points to its total. Both teams played evenly again in the fourth with 19 points each to give Meade the victory.

Meade’s Vance Shewey led all scorers with 18 points, while teammates Brock Keith and Grayden Stapleton each added 10 points.

Eli Lang and Noah Deibert each had 11 points to lead Minneola.

Meade 12; 19; 9; 19; - 59

Minneola 12; 8; 11; 19; - 50

Satanta Boys 40, Bucklin 59

The Satanta boys hosted Bucklin Friday in an opening-round game and came up short, 59-40, during a Class 1A Division I substate hosted by Kiowa County at Greensburg.

Bucklin jumped out to an early lead 12-4 after one, but Satanta battles back to take a 23-21 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Bucklin re-captured the lead in the third, outshooting the Indians 18-11. The fourth quarter was all Bucklin, scoring 20 points, while Satanta’s offense went cold, scoring only six points.

Erier Tarango led the scoring for Satanta with 11 points and Angel Manriquez added 10.

Bucklin’s Nathan Bowman was high scorer in the game with 15 points, Scott Price had 13 and Jaron Lindsay added 10 points.

Bucklin 12; 9; 18; 20; - 59

Satanta 4; 19; 11; 6; - 40

Meade will face Kiowa County in a semifinal matchup at 8 p.m. on Friday and Bucklin will square off with South Gray at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Both games are at Kiowa County in Greensburg.