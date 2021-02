Garden City Telegram

SATURDAY, FEB. 27

Wrestling: State, Boys, 6-5A at Hartman Arena, Park City; 4A at Tony’s Pizza Event Center, Salina; 3-2-1A at FHSU Gross Memorial Coliseum, Hays.

Volleyball: 6 p.m., Barton County at Garden City C.C.

Basketball: 1 p.m., Garden City C.C. women at Dodge City; 3 p.m., Garden City C.C. men at Dodge City.

SUNDAY, FEB. 28

Softball: Noon, 2 p.m., Trinidad State at Garden City C.C.