Hernandez, Serrano lead GCHS to third at state

Belle Hernandez and Anjelina Serrano each captured a second-place finish to lead the Garden City High School girls wrestling squad to a third-place finish Thursday during the 6-5A state Division I wrestling tournament at Hartman Arena in Park City.

Garden City had seven wrestlers advance to the tournament, with five placing in the top five of their weight divisions.

Hernandez, wrestling at the 126-pound class, opened with a win by fall over Washburn Rural’s Alexis Fredrickson. In her semifinal match, Hernandez, 15-6, won by fall again, this time over Blue Valley Southwest’s Hannah Glynn. For the championship match, she faced Western Athletic Conference foe Breanna Ridgeway, of Great Bend. Ridgeway came out on top with a 6-0 decision.

In the 132-pound bracket, Serrano, 16-3, won her opening match by fall over Washburn Rural’s Ellise Romine. She defeated Jayden Bond, of KC Sumner Academy, by fall in the semis to advance to the finals. In the championship match, Serrano lost by fall to Lawrence Free State’s Madyson Gray.

The Buffaloes’ Chloe Sullivan claimed third place in the 101-pound division. Sullivan, 6-5, won by fall in her opening match over KC Turner’s Ariana Ortiz, but lost her semifinal match in a heartbreaker, a 5-4 decision to Wichita North’s Larisa Garcia. Garcia was the eventual champion for the class. In the consolation bracket, Sullivan won a 6-3 decision over Amara Ehsa, of Derby, to move into the third-place match. There, she faced Ortiz again and won a closer contest than the opener in a 5-4 decision.

Bethanie Cruz, wrestling at 138 pounds for Garden City, finished in fifth place. Cruz, 14-9, opened the tournament with a 6-2 decision loss to Gardner-Edgerton’s Shelby Davis. She bounced back in the consolation bracket with a 4-1 decision over Olathe Northwest’s Caroline Foeller. In the consolation semifinals, Cruz dropped a 3-1 overtime decision to Emporia’s Virginia Munoz to move to the fifth-place match. In that match, she won a major decision, 12-2, over Brooke Swango, of Junction City.

At 155 pounds, the Buffaloes Alondro Guzman, 15-5, won fifth place. Guzman started with a loss by fall to Olathe West’s Laney Finazzo, but came back with a win by fall over Close Knapp, of Bonner Springs. In the consolation’s semifinal, Guzman lost by fall to Valley Center’s Grace Timmons. In the fifth-place match, she bounced back with a win by fall over Jaymie Murry, of Newton.

Angel Serrano, 13-12, also wrestled for GCHS at the tournament at 143 pounds. Serrano lost a 7-0 decision in her opening round to Gardner-Edgerton’s Dakota Konzem, then dropped a consolation match to Cadence Christenson, of Basehor-Linwood, by fall to be eliminated from the tourney.

The Buffaloes’ Lilly Moore, 6-9, went 0-2 in the double-elimination tournament at 191 pounds. She dropped a 3-0 decision to Olathe North’s Elizabeth Ruggles, then lost a heartbreaking, 4-3 sudden victory overtime match to WAC foe Ashley Martinez, of Dodge City.

Washburn Rural won the team title with 100 points, while Wichita North finished in second with 74. Garden City claimed third place with 71 points and Dodge City took fourth with 69.