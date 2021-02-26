Cimarron, Dighton, South Gray claim victories

Area basketball teams were back on the court Thursday, with smaller classifications beginning first rounds of sub-state tournaments.

Cimarron girls 44, Scott City 32

After having a home rout of Southwestern Heights, 72-17, on Tuesday, the Cimarron girls team hit the road for a game at Scott City on Thursday and picked up the win, 44-32.

Through the first quarter, it looked as though it was going to be a back-and-forth struggle, with Scott City leading 11-9 after the first quarter. The Bluejays' defense picked up the pace in the second quarter though, and held Scott City to only one field goal. Cimarron’s offense added 12 points to come back for a 21-13 halftime lead. That point spread came in to play in the final score.

In the third, the Bluejays extended the lead to 15 going into the fourth quarter. Scott City, however, tried to make a comeback in the fourth, scoring 12 points, but ran out of time on the clock, while Cimarron added nine points to its score.

McKayla Miller had a game-high 17 points for Cimarron, while Emily Acton added 13 for the Bluejays.

Scott City was led in scoring by Brooke Strine with 12 points.

Cimarron 9; 12; 14; 9; - 44

Scott City 11; 2; 7; 12; - 32

Dighton girls 52, Greeley County 19

The Dighton girls made quick work of Greeley County on Thursday, 52-19, in a first round sub-state game at Dighton.

The Hornets’ defense held the Jackrabbits to fewer than 10 points in each of the game’s quarters.

Dighton jumped out to a 15-6 lead after one and extended it to 30-15 at halftime. The Jackrabbits were held scoreless in the third quarter, while Dighton added another nine points to the scoreboard to cruise to the victory.

Dighton’s Emily Wilms led the scoring for the Hornets with a game-high 12 points. Dighton had nine players contribute with points to the win.

Myla Reynolds led the scoring for Greeley County with nine points.

Greeley Co. 6; 9; 0; 4; - 19

Dighton 15; 15; 9; 13; - 52

South Gray 72, Satanta girls 41

South Gray’s girls team faced Satanta on Thursday and came away with a lopsided victory, 72-41, in a first-round sub-state game at Greensburg.

The Rebels led throughout the game, 18-9 after the first quarter, then buried 29 points through the hoop in the second to take a 47-19 lead going into halftime. South Gray added another 20 in the third period to put the game out of reach.

Vi Helm led the Rebels’ offensive attack with 14 points, Jaden Nagle had 13, Megan Tarn had 11 and Attison Clark added 10 points. South Gray had nine players score points in the game.

Sicely Jackson led the scoring for Satanta with 14 points and Maddison Jaso had 10.

The Rebels will face Bucklin in a semifinal matchup on March 4 at Kiowa County High School in Greensburg.

South Gray 18; 29; 20; 5; - 72

Satanta 9; 10; 9; 13; - 41

Bucklin girls 51, Meade 40

Bucklin knocked off Meade on Thursday, 51-40, in a girls sub-state game at Greensburg.

Bucklin led throughout the game, 13-9 after the first and 26-14 at halftime, holding Meade to fewer than 10 points in each of the quarters in the first half. The teams played fairly evenly in the second half, not allowing the Buffaloes to recover from the first half deficit.

Catherine Bowman, of Bucklin, led all scorers with 26 points and Danae Scott had 16.

For Meade, Kyra Shewey and Kylin Rudzik each had 10 points.

Bucklin 13; 13; 13; 12; - 51

Meade 9; 5; 15; 11; - 40