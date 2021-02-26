Broncbusters softball splits with Lamar

GCCC Sports Information Services

To say Lacey Kearsley had herself a day would be the ultimate understatement.

The Garden City Community College freshman pitcher picked up her first win in the circle, while also helping out her own cause, collecting three hits including a monstrous third-inning grand slam that helped Garden City take down Lamar 12-5 Thursday afternoon at Tangeman Sports Complex.

The Broncbuster bats went to work early in game one. Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the first, Nya Chacon slugged one of her team-best four hits, a double to the gap in right-center that scored Mckayla Encinias. Three batters later, Tara Reid singled home a pair, and Garden City was up 3-1. After Lamar got a run back in the second, Chacon answered for the brown and gold in the bottom half with an RBI double, Carly Powley ripped a two-bagger, and so did Kearsley, pushing the lead to 6-2.

Then for the fireworks.

With a three-run lead in the bottom of the third, Garden City loaded the bases when Erykah Foster walked, Jamie Wolf was hit by a pitch, and McKenzie Moore singled to center. Following Chacon's second double that brought one around, Powley was issued a free pass, setting the stage for Kearsley, who absolutely crushed Sloane Vigoren's 1-0 fastball over the fence in left for a grand slam and an 11-3 advantage.

After the Lopes scored a run in the fourth and then again in the fifth, Kearsley provided some insurance with an RBI base hit through the right side.

Kearsley finished 3-for-3 at the plate with six RBI falling a triple away from the cycle for Garden City. Chacon was 4-for-4 with four runs scored and three driven in, and Reid knocked in two. In the circle, Kearsley allowed three earned runs on seven hits over seven innings. She struck out five.

GAME 2

The Broncbusters were in trouble from the start in game two.

Sheridan Wayne, Lisa Marie Begay, and Mason Togher all homered, Lamar scored in all five innings, and the Lopes rolled Garden City 21-8 in their series finale Thursday afternoon at Tangeman Sports Complex.

Starting pitcher, Tara Reid struggled mightily with command, serving up two long balls in the first inning, one to Wayne and the other to Begay that gave the Lopes a 5-0 edge. After Garden City answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame, Lamar plated three more in the second, fueled by Wayne's RBI double and Begay's single to center that stretched the lead to six, 8-2.

The Broncbuster offense was more than game early in this one, slicing the deficit to three in the bottom of the second when Lacey Kearsley drew a bases-loaded walk. But the bats weren't the problem; it was the defense in game two, and in the third, Lamar put a stranglehold on the game. Katelynne Russell doubled home two, Togher blasted a two-run shot, and the Lopes had a 12-5 lead. They pushed four more across in the fourth; then finished off the run-rule in the fifth with Wayne's two RBI extra base hit and Russel's line drive, run-scoring double.

Wayne finished with four hits for Lamar. Russel and Togher each collected three, and Hope Quinones notched the win in the circle, allowing three runs on four hits in three innings of relief.

Even in the loss, Garden City slugged out 10 hits, three of those by pinch hitter, Elycia Johnson, who finished 3-for-4 at the dish.

Garden City's games Saturday at Northeastern have been canceled because of weather. Their next game is slated for Sunday at home verses Trinidad State.