GCHS boys fall to Liberal in double OT

Garden City High School’s basketball teams traveled to Liberal on Tuesday for its final regular season and Western Athletic Conference games. The boys dropped a double overtime heartbreaker, 68-63, and the girls fell to the Redskins, 53-40.

In the boys’ matchup, Liberal jumped out to the early lead after one, 13-10, but the Buffaloes had their best offensive quarter of the game, scoring 19 points, to take a 29-24 lead into halftime.

The offense vanished for Garden City in the second half, scoring only 10 points or fewer in the final periods. At the end of regulation, both teams played to a tie at 48 points each. The overtime periods were low scoring, as both teams scored seven points in the first one. Liberal did break in to double figures in the second overtime, scoring 13 points, while Garden City could only manage eight points in the loss.

Isaac Flores led the scoring for the Buffaloes with 18 points, while Tae Rosales and Caleb Wiese each added 17 points. Liberal was led by Embry Williams with a game-high 23 points. Alex Lopez and AJ Ramirez each had 14 points for the Redskins.

Garden City finishes the regular season with a 9-7 overall record and 3-5 in the WAC. Liberal ends the regular season with a 7-12 overall record and 3-4 in the WAC.

Garden City 10; 19; 10; 9; 7; 8; - 63

Liberal 13; 11; 10; 14; 7; 13; - 68

The Buffaloes will enter the postseason on Wednesday, March 3, when they host Hutchinson. The game time has not been determined. Garden City is the No. 1 seed in the 6A sub-state and Hutchinson is the No. 4 seed. In the other game of the tournament, No. 3 Liberal will travel to face No. 2 Dodge City, also on Wednesday. The winners of those games will play on Saturday, March 6, with the site being that of the team with the best record.

On the girls side, Garden City started the game with cold shooting, only scoring seven points in each of the first two quarters. Liberal doubled that output with 14 each quarter to take a 28-14 lead in to halftime.

The Buffaloes mounted a comeback in the third quarter, scoring 21 points behind the hot hand of Aileen Becerrill, who scored 10 of her 13 total points in that quarter. GCHS pulled to within seven of the Redskins heading into the final period.

Garden City’s offense went cold in the fourth, scoring only five points.

Keyhana Turner scored 10 points for the Buffaloes behind Becerrill’s 13.

Liberal was led in scoring by Bree Horyna’s game-high 14 points, Halle Payton had 12, and Ashley Carrillo added 10 points.

GCHS finishes the regular season with an 11-5 overall record and 5-3 in the WAC. Liberal finishes the regular season with a 16-3 overall record and 5-2 in the WAC.

Garden City 7; 7; 21; 5; - 40

Liberal 14; 14; 14; 11; - 53

The Garden City girls will begin 6A sub-state action on Tuesday, March 2, when the travel back to Liberal to face the Redskins. GCHS is the tournament’s No. 3 seed, while Liberal is the No. 2 seed. Game time has not been determined In the other sub-state game, No. 4 Hutchinson will travel to No. 1 Dodge City on Tuesday. The winners of those games will play on Friday, March 5, with the site being that of the team with the best record.