Roberson qualifies for nationals

GCCC Sports Information Services

PITTSBURG - It's been an interesting year to say the least. And the cross country and track programs had more stop and starts than most. But Emmett Statzer's Garden City Community College team made it to the Region VI Indoor meet and provided plenty of highlights on day one over the weekend.

In the heptathlon, Deonaire Williams posted personal-best marks in the shot put (11.66 meters) and the high jump (1.77 meters). Cameron Williams notched three personal records -coming in at 7.78 seconds in the 60-meter dash before leaping 5.71 meters in the long jump. He then threw the shot put 9.91 meters, putting him in ninth place entering day two.

The men's distance medley relay team of Angel Ayala, Matiryon Easley, Holcomb native Isaiah Armstrong, and Luis Lozano, ran a season-best time of 11:24.03, taking seventh place.

Elsewhere, Tahj Ferguson just missed scoring in the men's long jump with a ninth-place finish-recording a mark of 6.52 meters, good for his second-best performance of the season. Teammate Jalen Jackson took 10th in the long jump with a personal best (6.44 meters), while Shaun Johnson just missed out on the finals in the 60-meter hurdles. He did however walk away with a personal record of 8.78 seconds. In the 5K-Lozano ran his second-best time of the winter, clocking in at 18:24.60.

In the sprints, Ivan Cornelius ran a time of 7.02 seconds in the 60 meters and 22.46 in the 200. Jereun Wagner clocked a 7.05 and a 22.35 in both races. Jonathan Jeffery recorded a personal best in the 60-meter dash, crossing the line in 7.68 while teammate Maliek Roberson set a new personal-best in the 200, running a time of 22.51.

As for the women, Bethany Schupman shaved two seconds off of her best time in the 200-meter dash (28.61), and Erica Davis timed out at 26.54.

The Broncbusters followed up an impressive opening day at the Region VI Indoor Track Meet at Pittsburg State with another strong showing on Sunday.

Debonaire Williams and Cameron Collins started things off in the second session of the Heptathlon. Williams posted a personal best in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.08 seconds, while Collins sprinted a season best 11.04. Collins also shined in the pole vault, clearing 2.91 meters. Then, to cap the event, Collins and Williams posted career-highs in the 1K with Collins clocking in at 3:18.10 and Williams at 3:01.23. The tandem placed eighth and third, respectively, in the Heptathlon.

"This team went up and beyond what was asked of them and walked away very successful," Head Coach Emmett Statzer said afterwards. "I am very proud of these kids."

Meantime Maliek Roberson qualified for the national meet with a personal-best time in the 400-meter dash, timing out at 48.85-good for 5th place. Angel Ayala made some noise in the 1k-taking 7th (2:38.15), and Jalen Jackson made an impressive debut in the high jump, coming in 8th (1.85 meters).

The 4x800 squad of Ayala, Isaiah Armstrong, Luis Armstrong and Johnny Lozano peaked at the right time, clocking in at 8:56.11-good for 6th place. The 4x400 relay team (Roberson, Jereun Wagner, Armstrong and Tahj Ferguson) polished off the day with an 8th-place finish, running 3:23.55.

Other highlights of the day included many personal records:

Isaiah Armstrong- in 400m, 50.57

Jose "Froy" Ruiz- in Mile, 4:52.18.

Luis Lozano- in Mile, 5:05.81

Jose "Froy" Ruiz- in 3k, 10:11.54

Johnny Lozano- in 3k, 10:48.19

Erica Davis- in 400m, 1:03.50

Bethany Schupman- in 400m, 1:05.46

The Broncbuster men finished sixth as a team in the Jayhawk West and 11th in the region, while the women took eighth in the league.

The Broncbusters will be in action again on March 5 at the NJCAA Indoor Nationals at Pittsburg, KS.