GCCC splits openers with Southeast

Nearly two weeks had passed since Garden City Community College played its last game. Yet, during Sunday's series opener with Southeast, you really couldn't tell.

GAME 1

Mason Mitchell recorded two hits and knocked in two runs, starter, Guillermo Gelpi shook off a rocky first inning to strikeout three, and the Broncbusters doubled up the Storm 8-4 at Williams Stadium. The win moved Garden City two games over .500 at 3-1.

As for that aforementioned slow start, Gelpi had issues throwing strikes in the opening stanza. He walked the first two batters, then surrendered a two-run double to Matt Goetzmann that gave Southeast a 2-0 advantage. But that was really the gist of Gelpi's struggles. After that, it was all downhill.

The transfer from Bethune Cookman battled back to get out of a jam in the first by striking out Eric Anderson before inducing a fly out and a ground out to end the frame. He worked around a two-out walk in the second by getting Goetzmann out in front of a change up that bounced harmlessly into the glove of shortstop Kyle Jameson, who threw him out at first; then struck out the final two batters he faced in the third. His final stat line: three innings pitched, two runs on two hits, three strikeouts and three walks.

Meantime Garden City's offense took flight in the third. Ryan Muniz walked, Tyler Barth singled, and Geoff Marlow took a free pass to load the bases. That's when Will Gardner struck the first blow with an RBI single through a hole on the left side of the infield. The next batter, Elliott Hermann reached on an error that allowed another run to cross before Mitchell smoked a two-RBI single up the middle. Jameson followed with a run-scoring double, and Garden City was up 6-2. They added another run in the fourth and one more the following inning when Michael Wright hit a hit shot that shortstop Nolan Brown misplayed.

Jameson finished 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored and an RBI for Garden city. On the bump, Trey Schwerdtfeger and Noah McCandless provided solid relief, allowing two runs on five hits over four innings.

GAME 2

When it rains it definitely pours, and in game two of their series with Southeast, the Broncbusters watched as a monsoon splashed down in the form of two big innings for the Storm that ultimately put the game away.

Nolan Brown collected three hits including a towering third-inning home run, and Southeast evened up their four-game set with the Broncbusters with a 16-3 run-rule victory Sunday afternoon at Williams Stadium. The loss dropped Garden City to 3-2 overall.

And it was a rough day for starter Jake Gimbel and the Broncbuster defense. On the second pitch of the game, Matt Goetzmann took him deep. Then in the third, it was Brown leading off the frame by blasting a solo shot to right. But the damage had already been done an inning before when the Storm plated six runs in the second fueled by a pair of rally-starting singles, an error by Gimbel and a hit-by-pitch with the sacks full. Moments later, another miscue, this time by Cullen Glosson in right, put Southeast up 5-0. Two batters later, Glosson misplayed another ball that was tailing towards the line, allowing two more runs to cross.

By the time Brown teed off on Gimbel in the third, the Storm had a commanding 8-0 advantage. And even after Tyler Barth roped a two-run triple with two outs in the third to put the Broncbusters on the board, Garden City gave it right back in the top of the fourth. Southeast brought six more around, which included a bases-loaded walk, and a line-drive, two-run triple by Brown.

Garden City did muster another run in the bottom of the fourth on Blake Beauchene's RBI single to center. But Chris Finnegan could only watch as the offensive pyrotechnics that highlighted game one, were tempered in Sunday's finale. The brown and gold were limited to just six hits.

Gimbel lasted only three innings, allowing eight runs (two earned) on five hits with four strikeouts for Garden City. Sage McMinn never made it out of the fourth, yielding four runs on one hit while walking three.

Brown finished 3-for-3 with three runs scored and four RBI for Southeast.