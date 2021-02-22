Serrano claims title; GCHS third as team

Angelina Serrano claimed a championship Friday in a Class 6-5A girls substate wrestling tournament at Wichita Heights and helped lead Garden City High School to a third place finish as a team. Six Buffaloes advance on to the state tournament.

The top four finishers in each division advance to this week’s state tournament.

Serrano, wrestling at 132 pounds, had a fairly easy trip to the finals. She opened with a bye the first round, then won by fall over Great Bend’s Lexi Deines in the semifinals. In the finals, Serrano, 16-3, won by fall over Wichita South’s Alexandra Laforge for the first place victory.

In the 126-pound class, GCHS’ Belle Hernandez claimed second place in the division. She opened with a major decision win, 13-2, over Andover Central’s Jordan Burford, then followed that up with a semifinal win by fall over Dianna Colchado of Wichita North. In the championship match, Hernandez, 15-6, faced Western Athletic Conference foe Breanna Ridgeway of Great Bend and dropped the match by fall for second.

Garden City’s Lilly Moore, 6-9, finished in second place in the 191-pound class. She received a first round bye, then defeated Dodge City’s Ashley Martinez by a 3-2 decision. In the finals, Moore lost by fall to Wichita North’s Meya Howell.

The Buffaloes grabbed a trio of third place finishes on the day.

In the 101-pound division, GCHS’ Chloe Sullivan finished in third place. She opened her day with a 16-13 decision loss to Derby’s Amara Ehsa. Sullivan received a bye in the first round of the consolation bracket, then won a 13-6 decision over Liberal’s Mana Chanthasone. In the third place match, Sullivan, 6-5, got revenge on Ehsa from earlier in the day, winning the match by fall for third.

Bethanne Cruz, 14-9, wrestling at 138-pound for the Buffaloes, grabbed third place on the day. She opened with a loss by fall to Andover Central’s Xara Bacci, then got a forfeit win over Valley Center’s Cheyenne Blackwood in her first round of the consolation bracket. Cruz next won a 5-1 decision over Great Bend’s Sierra Ferguson. She then won an 11-3 major decision over Brooke Swango of Junction City to claim third.

At 155 pounds, Alondro Guzman, 15-5, also grabbed a third place finish for Garden City. She opened with a win by fall over Wichita South’s Jennifer Herrera but lost by fall in the semifinals to Dodge City’s Ashley Arroyo. In the consolation bracket semifinals, Guzman won by fall over Derby’s Callie Snowbarger. In the third place match, she won by fall over Newton’s Jaymie Murry.

The Buffaloes' Angel Serrano, 13-12, finished in fourth place. She won by fall over Wichita North’s Maley Hansen in her opening match, but lost by fall to Goddard’s Ashlynn Goodwin in the semifinals. On the consolation side, Serrano defeated Hays’ Halle Lobbyer by fall but lost a 3-1 decision to Wichita South’s Delilah Sherwin in the third place match.

In the 115-pound competition, Garden City’s Sara Chapa, 9-4, finished in fifth place. She lost by fall to Haysville-Campus’ Erin Jackson, then won by forfeit over Derby’s Alivia Owens in her first consolation match. Chap lost by fall to Goodard’s Audrie Felkins then in the fifth place match, she won a major decision, 11-2, over Junction City’s Charly Goodwin.

Others wrestling on the day for Garden City include:

At 109 pounds, Anahi Cervantes, 5-10, lost by fall to Wichita North’s Dialeen French, then lost by fall to Autumn Kowalski of Wichita South.

Kamryn Foster, 1-17, wrestling at 120 pounds, lost by fall to Salina Central’s Kate Jennings and lost by fall to Wichita North’s Elaina Cox.

Wichita North won the team championship and Dodge City took second place.

The Class 6-5A girls state wrestling tournament will be on Thursday at Hartman Arena in Park City.