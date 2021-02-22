Hugoton, South Gray claim victories

Area girls basketball teams hit the court over the weekend to play regular-season games, while some played makeup games on Thursday from the recent extreme cold weather cancellations.

Hugoton 54, Goodland 43

Hugoton girls basketball team traveled to Goodland on Saturday and picked up a road win, 54-43.

Both teams dealt with cold shooting in the first half, with Goodland taking the lead after the first quarter, 5-4, and 14-13 at halftime. The Cowboys extended the lead to five going into the fourth quarter, 28-23.

Then came the fourth quarter.

Hugoton’s offense woke up for a comeback, scoring 31 points in the quarter, to take the win. The Eagles’ Mikyn Hamlin scored 13 of her game-high 24 points in the quarter, and Jordan Beard hit 10 of her 12 points in the game in the fourth.

Gianna Vos finished the game with 11 points, going 5-of-6 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter for Hugoton.

Goodland was led by Talexa Weeter with 18 points.

Hugoton 4; 9; 10; 31; - 54

Goodland 5; 9; 14; 15; - 43

South Gray 71. Pawnee Heights 44

South Gray claimed a road win Friday at Rozel with a 71-44 victory over Pawnee Heights.

The first and third quarters proved to be the difference in the game for the Rebels. In the opening quarter, South Gray’s defense held Pawnee Heights to three points, while the offense scored 17. South Gray came out from halftime with a 36-28 lead but broke the game open in the third with an 18-7 run. The rebels continued the run in the fourth, with 17 points to Pawnee Heights nine.

Eight players contributed points to the Rebels win.

Megan Tarn led South Gray with 14 points, Debbie Peters had 12, Hailli Meairs and Artisan Clark each added 11, and Vi Helms had 10 points.

Pawnee Heights was led by game-high scorer Jaden Carlson with 20 points and Olivia Hans added 16.

South Gray 17; 19; 18; 17; - 71

Pawnee Heights 3; 25; 7; 9; - 44

South Central 60, Satanta 18

South Central picked up a road rout on Friday at Satanta, 60-18.

After the first quarter, it looked as though it might be a close game, tied at 7-7, but South Central defense took control, allowing the Indians only five points in the second while its offense scored 19. South Central’s offense tallied 25 points in the third to put the game out of reach. Its defense held Satanta to only six points in the second half.

Nicely Jackson led Satanta’s scoring with seven points.

South Central was led by Hadley Lording with 18 points, Kodie Herd had 14 and Sierra Jellison added 13 points.

South Central 7; 19; 25; 9; - 60

Satanta 7; 5; 4; 2; - 18

Ulysses 20, Goodland 54

Ulysses came up short in a road game at Goodland on Friday, 54-20

Goodland held the lead throughout the game, leading 33-13 at halftime, and cruised through the second half.

The Cowboys defense held the Tigers to eight points or less in each of the quarters.

Goodland’s Sydney Hahn and Talexa Weeter each had 14 points in the game while Emma Lehman added 11.

Jocelyn Baeza led the scoring for Ulysses with five points.

Ulysses 8; 5; 5; 2; - 20

Goodland 13; 20; 14; 7; - 54

Springfield, Colo. 39, Stanton County 45

Stanton County hosted Springfield, Colo., on Friday and came away with a 45-39 win in Johnson City.

Both teams played evenly through the first, Stanton County taking a 12-11 lead into the second. The Trojans defense stepped up in the second, holding Springfield to only five points, allowing Stanton County to take a 23-16 lead into halftime. The Trojans did just enough in the second half to preserve the win, scoring 20 points to Springfield’s 23.

Chesney Peterson led the scoring for Stanton County with 11 points, while Adyson Scott and Jordan Tucker each added 10.

Springfield, Colo. 11; 5; 10; 13; - 39

Stanton County 12; 13; 9; 11; - 45

Rawlins Co. 65, Dighton 59

Dighton hosted Rawlins County Friday and came up short in the contest, 65-59.

Both teams had their best offensive performances of the game right out of the blocks, with Rawlins County taking a 23-19 lead into the second. but by halftime, that lead had built to 11 points, 43-32.

The Hornets mounted a comeback in the third, taking the quarter 15-9, to pull within five. The comeback fell short as that was as close as Dighton could get.

Traci Cramer led the scoring for Dighton with 17 points, including three three-pointers. Brianna Laughlin and Emily Wilms each had 10 points for the Hornets.

Rawlins County 23; 20; 9; 13; - 65

Dighton 19; 13; 15; 12; - 59

Meade 45, Kiowa County 53

Meade had a road game Friday at Greensburg and came up short to Kiowa County, 53-45.

The lead in the game bounced back and forth between the two schools, as the Mavericks led after one quarter 8-5 then Meade took it into halftime, 22-19. Kiowa County reclaimed it in the third 38-33 but this time held on to it for the win.

Kyra Shewey led the scoring for the Buffaloes with 17 points, Carlie Martin had 11 and Kylin Rudzik added 10 points.

Kiowa County’s Addi Heinson led all scorers with 20 points and Addison Sherer added 14.

Meade 5; 17; 11; 12; - 45

Kiowa Co. 8; 11; 19; 15; - 53

Ingalls 58, Satanta 25

Ingalls traveled to Satanta on Thursday for a makeup game and took home a 58-25 victory.

ingots led by five after the first quarter, 16-11, but used its defense to hold the Indians to four points in the second, taking a 32-15 lead into halftime. The Bulldogs then cruised through the second half for the win, holding Satanta to 10 points in the half while tallying 25 on the scoreboard.

Ingalls’ Regan Ast led all scorers with 20 points, Alexa Lightner had 16 and Julina Wall added 11 points.

Nicely Jackson led the scoring for Satanta with eight points.

Ingalls 16; 16; 11; 15; - 58

Satanta 11; 4; 8; 2; - 25

Cimarron 54, Holcomb 34

Cimarron picked up a road win Thursday at Holcomb, 54-34.

Defensive pressure by Cimarron in the first half held Holcomb to less than 10 points in each of the quarters Thursday, taking a 29-15 lead into halftime. Cold shooting by Holcomb in the third quarter, hitting 4-of-6 free throw with no field goals, doomed the Longhorns as the Bluejays added 17 to their total. Holcomb launched a comeback in the fourth with 15 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit from earlier quarters.

Vera Kruleski led Holcomb’s scoring with eight points.

Cimarron was led by McKayla Miller with a game-high 17 points and Caitlyn Sonday added 15.

Cimarron 17; 12; 17; 8; - 54

Holcomb 9; 6; 4; 15; - 34

Wichita Co. 52, Stanton Co. 45

Wichita County traveled to Johnson City on Thursday for a makeup game and defeated Stanton County 52-45 in a Hi-Plains League matchup.

Not teams played evenly through the first half, Stanton County taking a 12-11 lead after one quarter and 27-24 lead into halftime. The Trojans’ offense sputtered in the third quarter, scoring only seven points to Wichita County’s 13. The Indians outscored Stanton County in the final period 15-1 to seal the win.

Stanton County’s Addison Scott led all scorers with 20 points while Jordan Snook added 12.

Megan Ricke led the scoring for Wichita County with 17 points, Amelia Koehn had 12 and Kyra Case added 11 points.

Wichita Co. 11; 13; 13; 15; - 52

Stanton Co. 12;15; 7; 11; - 45