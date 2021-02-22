Dominguez, Lopez win divisions at substate wrestling

For the first time in many years, Garden City High School will only be sending three wrestlers to the Class 6A State wrestling tournament Saturday at Hartman Arena in Park City.

Erick Dominguez claimed the championship at 138 pounds, Sebastian Lopez grabbed the title at 285 pounds to lead the Buffaloes to an eighth place finish as a team Saturday in a substate tournament at Wichita Heights. Josh Janas finished in third place for GCHS at 160 pounds.

The trio will represent Garden City, as only the top four wrestlers in each division advance to the state meet.

At the 138-pound division, Dominguez, 21-2, dominated his opponents winning two of his three matches by major decision on his way to the title. He opened with a win by fall over Junction City’s Jaime Villanueva then followed that up with a major decision victory, 16-3, over Wichita Northwest’s Camden Aldrich in the semifinals. In the finals, Dominguez defeated Bowan Murray of Washburn rural by major decision, 11-0, for the championship.

Lopez, 22-4, had a little tougher road to the title at 285 pounds than his GCHS teammate. He won by fall over Wichita Southeast’s Taveraige Maples to open the substate, then grabbed a 4-1 decision in the semifinals over Manhattan's Damion Ilalio. In the championship match, Lopez had yet another sudden victory overtime match for the season, winning the substate gold by fall over Washburn Rural’s David Huckstep.

The Buffaloes’ Josh Janas, 22-5, started his substate at 160 pounds with a close sudden victory overtime loss, 10-8, to Aiden Boline of Washburn Rural. He bounced back in the consolation side of the bracket to claim third place. Jonas won by forfeit over Derby’s Treyton Rusher, then won by technical fall, 16-0, over Lawrence Free State’s Layton Biddle. In the third place match, he won by technical fall, 16-1, over Easton Zapien of Liberal.

Garden City had a trio of wrestlers finish the day in fifth place, just out of state contention reach.

At 106 pounds, GCHS’ Julius Medina, 15-13, lost by fall to Junction City’s Ezekiel Witt in his opening match, but bounced back to a win by fall over Dodge City’s Dylan Wainscott. In the consolation semifinals, Medina lost by fall to Nolan Bradley of Lawrence Free State, He then defeated Liberal’s Dameon Duran by fall for fifth place.

Steven Sellers, 20-9, wrestling at 145 pounds, won his opening match over Washburn Rural’s Trace Lawler by fall, then dropped his semifinals match by fall to Junction City’s CJ Neuman. In the consolation semifinals, Sellers lost by fall to Rudy Hernandez of Dodge City. He then faced Lawler again in the fifth place match and won a major decision, 10-2.

At 152 pounds, the Buffaloes Colin Kleysteuber, 16-12, won his opening match by fall over Manhattan’s Devin Seibert, but lost to Derby’s Carson Lindsay by fall in the semifinals. In the consolation semifinals, Kleysteuber dropped an 8-6 decision to Junction City’s Griffin Bohanan. He bounced back in the fifth place match to win by fall again over Seibert.

Dakota Smith, 11-14, went 1-3 on the day, finishing in sixth place. He opened with a loss by fall to Junction City’s Kayden Blake, then defeated Hutchinson’s Trae England by fall in the consolation bracket. Smith then lost a major decision, 14-5, to Manhattan’s Carmel Agnew and then dropped a match by fall to Haysville-Campus’ Elissio Martinez to conclude his day.

In the 126-pound division, Garden City’s Ryan Heiman, 18-8, finished in sixth place. He won a 6-1 decision over Washburn Rural’s Henri McGivern to open the tournament but then lost a heartbreaker in the semifinals, a 1-0 decision, to Haysville-Campus’ Dylan Sheler. Heiman dropped a consolation semifinal match to Dodge City’s Ismael Ramirez in overtime 5-4, then lost a 6-3 decision to Junction City’s Patrick Foxworth.

Also wrestling of Garden City in the double-elimination tournament were:

At 113 pounds, Joel Contreras, 12-13, lost by fall to Lawrence Free State’s Eric Streeter then dropped a match to Dodge City’s Raymond Hernandez by fall.

Alan Chairez, 11-13, wrestling at 182 pounds, lost by fall to Washburn rural’s Remington Stiles, then fell to Lawrence Free State’s Austin Burenheide by fall.

Washburn Rural won the tournament’s team title, while Dodge City finished in second place.