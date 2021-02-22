Area wrestlers advance to state tourneys

Area high school wrestlers hit the mat over the weekend in substate action working for the chance to advance to the state tournaments.

CLASS 4A BOYS

Bowers’ title win lead Beavers to seventh place

Scot City’s Gabriel Bowers, claimed the title in the 285-pound division Saturday during a Class 4A boys substate wrestling tournament at McPherson. Bowers defeated Colby’s Declan Ryan by fall for the championship. The Beavers finished in seventh place as a team in the event.

The top four wrestlers from each weight division advance to the state tournament.

In the 120-pound class, Ulysses’ Quentin Pauda dropped a major decision, 10-2, to Owen Eck of Andale in the championship match to finish in second place. Scott City’s Collen McDaniel dropped a heartbreaker in sudden victory overtime, 6-4, in the third place match to Augusta’s Grady Fox.

Zach Rohrbough of Scott City, wrestling in the 132-pound division, won the third place match with a 4-3 decision over Pratt’s Kaiser Pelland.

At 138-pound, Ulysses’ Koby Salas dropped the fifth place match in a 6-1 decision to El Dorado’s Rhett Briggs for sixth place.Scott City’s Kale Wheeler, wrestling at 160-pounds, lost the fifth place match to Rose Hill’s Pierce Probasco by fall.

Scott City’s Lance Miller finished in sixth place at 170-pound, dropping an 8-3 decision to Andale’s Elijah Aouad in the fifth place match.

In the 182-pound division, Ulysses’ Justin Degollado won a 5-3 decision over Pratt’s Iziah Cook for third place. In the fifth place match, Jeffery Nix of Scott City won a sudden victory overtime match, 5-3, over Winfield’s Parker Smith.

Andale won the team title and Colby took second place. Ulysses finished in 12th place as a team.

The boys Class 4A state tournament will be on Saturday at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina.

CLASS 4-1A GIRLS

Lakin’s Ortizs advance to girls state wrestling

Cimaron’s Greene takes third

Lakin High School’s Josiah Ortiz wins a championship and Isabelle Ortiz finished second to help the Broncs claim ninth place as a team Friday at Ellis during a Class 4-1A girls substate wrestling tournament.

The top four placers in each weight division advance to the state tournament.

Josiah Ortiz won the 109-pound division for Lakin with a 4-2 decision win in the championship over Wellington’s Anna Cullens.

In the 115-pound class, Isabelle Ortiz finished the day in second place, dropping the final match 9-2 to Pratt’s Jadyn Thompson.

Cimarron’s Veronica Greene, wrestling at 101-pound, claimed third place for the Bluejays, winning a 7-3 decision over Pratt’s Lilly Herrman.

The Class 4-1A girls state wrestling tournament will be held on Friday at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.

CLASS 3-2-1A BOYS

Seabolt wins championship at substate

Cimarron High School’s Tate Seabolt was the lone area champion Saturday during a Class 3-2-1A boys substate wrestling tournament at Minneapolis.

The top four finishers in each weight class advance to the state tournament.

Seabolt, a senior on the Bluejays’ squad, won the championship with a 5-0 decision over Rawlings County’s Cyrus Green.

Wichita County wrestlers claimed a fourth and fifth place finish in the tournament.

At 126-pound, the Indians’ Wyatt Gardner came up short in the third place match, losing by fall to Republic County’s Kaleb Tarkington.

Jesse Gardner, wrestling at 170-pounds, grabbed a fifth place finish for Wichita County with a win by fall over Harper-Chapparal’s Payton Lanansky.

The Class 3-2-1A state tournament will be held on Saturday at Ft. Hays State University’s Gross Memorial Coliseum in Hays.