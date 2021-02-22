Area boys teams finishing regular seasons

Area boys basketball teams are beginning to wind down their regular seasons and starting to think about the playoffs.

Hugoton 72, Goodland 46

The Hugoton boys basketball team traveled to Goodland Saturday night and brought home a victory, 72-46, over the Cowboys.

The Eagles led throughout the game, 14-9 after the first period and 39-25 at halftime. The third quarter put the game away for Hugoton, scoring 29 points including five three-pointers while holding Goodland to 13.

Hugoton’s Jayce Korf scored 17 points to lead the Eagles, Ryle Riddlesperger and Haden Daharsh each had 13, and Sawyer Harper added 11 points.

Goodland’s Brennan Brumbaugh led all scorers with 23 points.

Hugoton 14; 25; 29; 4; - 72

Goodland 9; 16; 13; 8; - 46

South Gray 60, Pawnee Heights 45

South Gray picked up a road win Friday at Rozel, defeated Pawnee heights, 60-45.

The Rebels led by four after the first quarter 17-13, then gradually opened up the lead and the win. By halftime, the spread was 33-22, then South Gray scored 21 points while holding Pawnee Heights to 10 to take a 54-32 lead into the fourth and seal the win.

Cater Riley led the scoring attack for South Gray with 18 points, Aaron Skidmore had 14, Ethan Salmans 12, and Brady Deges added 1 point.

Pawnee Heights was led by Alec Carlson with 18 points and Braden Colglazier with 13.

South Gray 17; 16; 21; 6; - 60

Pawnee Heights 13; 9; 10; 13; - 45

Elkhart 54, Southwestern Heights 88

Southwestern Heights hosted Elkhart Friday at Kismet and came away with an, 88-54 victory.

The Mustangs used consistent scoring of 20 points or more each quarter to down the Wildcats. Southwestern Heights led 23-14 after one, then extended the advantage to 48-29 at halftime. The point spread continued to grow through the second half.

Colby Louderback was the game-high scorer for Southwestern Heights with 21 points, including five three-pointers, Sergio Chavez had 18, Bryant Olvera had 14 and Walter Ramirez added 12 points. The Mustangs had nine players contribute with points toward the win.

Clayton Cole led Elkhart with 19 points and Kage Ralston had 15.

Elkhart 14; 15; 13; 12; - 54

Southwestern Heights 23; 25; 20; 20; - 88

South Central 42, Satanta 26

Satanta hosted South Central on Friday but came up short, 42-26.

The first half proved to be the difference in the game, as South Central led 18-9 after one quarter and 29-15 at halftime. both teams’ shooting cooled off in the second half. The Indians were never able to score more than nine points in a quarter during the game.

Eric Tarango led the scoring for Satanta with 13 points.

South Central 18; 11; 6; 7; - 42

Satanta 9; 8; 4; 7; - 26

Ulysses 55, Goodland 68

Ulysses traveled to Goodland on Friday for a road game and fell short to the Cowboys, 68-55.

The Tigers started the game with cold shooting, scoring only six points in the first quarter, while Goodland had its best quarter of the game offensively scoring 20 points. That quarter would come back to haunt Ulysses by the end of the game. By halftime, the Cowboys had built a 37-19 lead, but the Tigers tried to mount a comeback in the third quarter, scoring 20 points to Goodland’s 10. Ulysses tried to keep the momentum going in the fourth but only outscored the Cowboys by one point.

Lance Walker and Aaron Galindo led the scoring for Ulysses with 17 points each while Ryan Nightingale added 10.

Goodland’s Cole Leyton led all scorers with 19 points, Devontay Hardy had 16, Brennan Brumbaugh had 13, and Leyton Cure added 12 points.

Ulysses 6; 13; 20; 16; - 55

Goodland 20; 17; 16; 15; - 68

Sublette 39, Syracuse 68

Syracuse hosted Sublette on Friday and picked up a home win, 68-39.

The Bulldogs came out red hot offensively in the first quarter, pouring in 30 points to Sublette’s 10. The defense took over in the second, holding the Larks to a single field goal, to push the halftime score to 45-12. Syracuse cruised through the second half for the win.

Syracuse’s Austin Plunkett had a game-high 25 points and Joe Mitchell added 11. The Bulldogs had eight players score during the game.

Tristan Friesen and Derek Dyke led the scoring for Sublette with eight points each.

Sublette 10; 2; 15; 12; - 39

Syracuse 30; 15; 20; 3; - 68

Lakin 76, Deerfield 45

Lakin traveled to Deerfield on Friday for an in-county matchup and came away with the win 76-45.

The Broncs controlled the game from the start, scoring 28 points in the first quarter to Deerfield’s 7, and took a 48-11 advantage into halftime. The Spartans tried to mount a comeback in the third quarter, scoring 24 points, but Lakin answered with 20 of its own.

Lakin’s Connor Hudson led all scorers with 19 points, Servando Gonzalez had 13 and Ty Davidson added 10. The Broncs had 10 players contribute points toward the win.

Brandon Baier led the scoring for Deerfield with 13 points and Jesus Amaro had 12.

Lakin 28; 20; 20; 8; - 76

Deerfield 7; 4; 24; 10; - 45

Springfield, Colo., 31, Stanton Co. 34

Stanton County hosted Springfield, Colo., on Friday in Johnson City and came away with a 34-31 victory.

The Trojans started the game slow offensively, only scoring a single field goal and two free throws - all by Cole Scott - to be down by four going into the second 8-4. Stanton County still trailed and halftime 16-13, but held Springfield to five points in the third to take a one-point lead going into the fourth, 22-21.

The Trojans won the fourth, and the game with a 12-10 performance.

Stanton County’s Sam Davidson had a game-high 15 points and Scott added 13.

Springfield, Colo. 8; 8; 5; 10; - 31

Stanton County 4; 9; 9; 12; - 34

Meade 71, Kiowa Co. 42

Meade traveled to Greensburg on Thursday and picked up a road win over Kiowa County, 71-42.

The Buffaloes led throughout the game, 15-9 after one quarter, and then had a 29-point second to take a 44-20 into halftime. Meade cruised to the win in the second half.

Meade’s Vance Shewey led the scoring attack for the Buffaloes with 22 points, while Andrew Martin and Torren Haynes each had 14.

Hayden Pore led the Mavericks with 18 points.

Meade 15; 29; 17; 10; - 71

Kiowa Co. 9; 11; 15; 7; - 42

Wichita Co. 57, Stanton Co. 56

Wichita County played a makeup game at Johnson City Thursday and grabbed a narrow 57-56 win over Stanton County.

Thursday’s game proved to be one of evenly matched teams, with there being lead changes throughout the game. Stanton County took the early lead 12-10 after one quarter, then the Indians came back to take the lead at halftime, 22-21.

The Trojans came back in the third to take a two-point lead, 35-33, going into the fourth. Both teams waited until the fourth to display their best offensive quarter, with Wichita County prevailing in the fourth, 24-21.

Stanton County’s Cole Scott was the top scorer in the contest with 26 points.

Kayde Rietzke led Wichita County with 22 points, Manuel Chavez had 18 and Teagan Bishop added 11 points.

Wichita Co. 10; 12; 11; 24; - 57

Stanton Co. 12;9;14;21; - 56