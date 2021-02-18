GCHS boys claim WAC

Garden City High School’s boys bowling team claimed the Western Athletic Conference championship Wednesday at Dodge City. The Buffaloes’ Holly Bridges won the individual title on the girls side.

Garden City’s teams had an extra day to prepare for the meet, as it was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was delayed to the extreme cold weather.

The GCHS boys squad grabbed four of the top five individual spots in the meet. Kaden Whitehurst led the way for the Buffaloes, finishing in second place with a 658 series. Caleb Carr took third with a 657, Dionicio Resendiz grabbed fourth with a 636 and Ty Weilert finished with a 635 series for fifth place. Jayce Farr rolled a 498 for 15th place.

Garden City defeated Great Bend as a team by 200 pins, 2,617 to 2,417.

Great Bend’s Caleb Murphy won the individual title with a 668 series.

In the girls matches, Bridges' first-place individual finish led the Buffaloes to a second-place finish as a team. She rolled a 743 series.

GCHS’s Brooke Ptacek finished the day in fifth place with a 580 series. Hope Resendiz bowled a 490 series for 13th place for the Buffaloes. Raleigh Carr took 14th with a 485, Lily-Ann Leeper had a 465 for 17th place and Jaelyn Grim rolled a 390 series for 23rd.

Dodge City beat out Garden city by three pins for the team title, 2,336 to 2,333, in the girls competition.

Whitehurst was chosen as the boys WAC Bowler of the Year and Bridges was selected as the girls WAC Bowler of the Year. GCHS head coach Kip Nichols was chosen as the WAC boys Coach of the Year.

Both squads for the Buffaloes will be back in action on Feb. 25 when they travel to Wichita for a 6A regional tournament.