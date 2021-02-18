Garden City boys down Dodge City, 58-54

The Garden City High School boys basketball team got revenge on Dodge City on the road Wednesday night with a 58-54 victory on the Red Demons' home court. Dodge City had downed the Buffaloes earlier this month at GCHS.

In the girls game, Dodge City knocked off GCHS, 64-34.

The games were originally scheduled for Tuesday, but were pushed back a night due to extreme cold-weather conditions.

The boys game looked as though it might be one of those games that would come down to the last shot, as the teams played to a 14-14 tie after the first quarter, then headed to the locker rooms deadlocked at 26.

The third quarter proved to be the difference in the game for the Buffaloes as the GCHS defense held the Red Demons to 10 points, while the GCHS offense added 18 points to its total in the quarter, taking a 44-36 lead into the final period.

Dodge City mounted a comeback in the fourth, scoring 18 points, but Garden City kept pace, scoring 14 to preserve the win.

Garden City’s Isaac Flores was high scorer in the game with 15 points, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Ten Buffaloes contributed points toward the victory.

GCHS had a 17-11 advantage in the game from points off the bench, and out rebounded the Red Demons, 26-19.

Dodge City was led in scoring by Cooper Loll with 14 points and Matt Friess added 13.

The Buffaloes now have an overall record of 8-5 and are 3-3 in the WAC.

Garden City 14; 12; 18; 14; - 58

Dodge City 14; 12; 10; 18; - 54

In the girls game, Garden City grabbed the early lead after the first quarter 14-10, but was shut down by the Red Demon defense in the second, only scoring three points. Dodge City’s offense, however, came to life, scoring 20 points to take a 30-17 lead into halftime.

The second half proved to be a carryover from the second as the Buffaloes’ offense the cold in the second half, scoring eight points in the third and nine in the fourth. Dodge City, on the other hand, had its best offensive quarter in the third, racking up 22 points and added 12 in the fourth for the win.

Symone Simmons led the scoring for Garden City with 11 points and Aileen Becerril added 10.

Dodge City’s Camree Johnson led al scorers with 18 points, while Kisa Unruh had 15.

The Buffaloes now have a 10-3 overall record, and are 4-2 in the WAC. Both WAC losses have come to Dodge City.

Both Garden City teams will be back in action Friday when they host Hays. The girls game is scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m., with the boys game to follow at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Garden City 14; 3; 8; 9; -34

Dodge City 10; 20; 22; 12; - 64