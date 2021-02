Garden City Telegram

TUESDAY, FEB. 16

Basketball: 6 p.m., Girls, GCHS at Dodge City; Cimarron at Holcomb; Liberal at Hugoton; Ingalls at Satanta; Sublette at Moscow. 7:45 p.m., Boys, GCHS at Dodge City; Cimarron at Holcomb; Liberal at Hugoton; Ingalls at Satanta; Sublette at Moscow.

Bowling: 12:30 p.m., GCHS at Dodge City (WAC).

Baseball: 1 p.m., Garden City C.C at McCook.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17

Basketball: 5:30 p.m., Independence at Garden City C.C women; 7 p.m., Independence at Garden City C.C. men.

THURSDAY, FEB. 18

Volleyball: 6:30 p.m., Seward County at Garden City C.C.

FRIDAY, FEB. 19

Wrestling: Substate, Girls, 3 p.m., 4-1A at Ellis; 4 p.m., 6A - GCHS at Wichita Heights.

Basketball: 6 p.m., Girls, Hays at GCHS; Sublette at Syracuse; Cimarron at Colby; Holcomb at Hugoton; Lakin at Deerfield; Dighton at Rawlings Co.; Bucklin at Ingalls. 7:45 p.m., Boys, Hays at GCHS; Sublette at Syracuse; Cimarron at Colby; Holcomb at Hugoton; Lakin at Deerfield; Dighton at Rawlings Co.; Bucklin at Ingalls.

Swimming: GCHS Boys at 6A State, Olathe.

Rodeo: Garden City C.C. at K-State.

SATURDAY, FEB. 20

Wrestling: Substate, Boys, noon, 6A -GCHS at Wichita Heights; 4A at McPherson; 3-2-1A at Minneapolis.

Basketball: 2 p.m., Allen Co. at Garden City C.C. women; 4 p.m., Allen Co. at Garden City C.C. men.

Swimming: GCHS Boys at 6A State, Olathe.

Track: Garden City C,C, at Region VI Championships, Pittsburg.

Softball: 1,3 p.m., Garden City C,C, at Trinidad State.

SUNDAY, FEB. 21

Softball: 1, 3 p.m., Garden City C.C. at North Platte.

MONDAY, FEB. 22

Volleyball: 6:30 p.m., Garden City C.C. at Butler.

Basketball: 5:30 p.m., Garden City C.C. women at Pratt; 7 p.m., Garden City C.C. men at Pratt.