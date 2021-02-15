Ortiz wins title at girls regional wrestling

Lakin’s Josiah Ortiz won the lone area girls championship Saturday at a Girls Division II regional wrestling tournament at WaKeeney. The top four finishers in each weight class advances in the postseason.

Josiah Ortiz of the Broncs, now with a 21-0 overall record, won by fall over Ellis’ Abby Heifner to claim the 109-pounds division.

Other area wrestlers placing include:

Cimarron’s Veronica Greene finished in fourth place of the 101-pound class after an 8-5 decision loss to Pratt’s Lilly Herman in the third place match.

In the 115-pound division, Lakin’s Isabell Ortiz lost a 5-0 decision to Pratt’s Jadyn Thompson in the championship match to finish in second place. Holcomb’s Amilia Martinez lost the fifth place match in a 7-3 decision to Norton’s Sabrina Todd to finish in sixth place.

Holcomb’s Adriana Barajas took fifth place in the 120-pound class with a bye in the consolation match.

At 126 pounds, Ulysses’ Miranda Guzman won the fifth place match by forfeit over Kingman’s Nacona Fankhauser.

Hugoton’s Olivia Flores won the fifth place match at 143 pounds by fall over Xavia Brenn of Rawlins County.

In the 155-pound division, Ulysses’ Talya Martinez lost the fifth place match by fall to Phillipsburg’s Sydney Mitchell for sixth place.

Cimarron’s Brayclen Lynn won the third place match in the 170-pound class by fall over Lyons’ Caitlin Harley.

Pratt won the team championship, with Lakin coming in seventh, Cimarron in 11th and Ulysses in 18th. Holcomb was 20th as a team and Hugoton finished 21st.

Those advancing to a Class 4-1A substate will travel to Ellis on Friday for a 3 p.m. start.