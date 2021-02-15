Garden City boys wrestling takes second at regionals

Garden City High School’s boys wrestling team grabbed a second place team finish Friday at Dodge City in a 6A regional tournament behind the individual championships of Julius Medina, Erick Dominguez and Sebastian Lopez.

In the tournament, the top four wrestlers in each division move on in the postseason.

Medina, wrestling at 106 pounds, started the Buffaloes’ top finished. He received a first round bye and also one in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Medina won by fall over Dodge City’s Dylan Wainscott. He then grabbed a win by fall in the title match over Liberal’s Dameon Duran.

In the 138-pound division, Dominguez also the day with a bye in the opening round. He then defeated Wichita South’s Colin Hertes by fall in the semifinals. Dominguez made a statement in the championship match, winning a major decision, 11-0, over Edwin Estrada of Dodge City.

Lopez received a first round bye in the 285-pound class. He then won by fall over Haysville-Campus’ Michael Trimmell to move to the title match. in the final match of the tournament, Lopez won a 3-2 decision over Dodge City’s Angel Aguilera for the championship.

Dakota Smith, wrestling at 120 pounds, finished in second place for GCHS. Smith opened the day with a technical fall, 15-0, win over Hutchinson’s Trae England. then moved on to claim an 11-6 decision over Haysville-Campus’ Elisso Martinez in the semifinals. He came up short in the finals though, with a loss by fall to Dodge City’s Frio Vontress.

At 145-pounds, Steven Sellers grabbed a second place finish for the Buffaloes. He opened the tournament with a win by fall over Wichita North’s Cody Meraz, Next, he collected a close 5-4 decision over Dodge City’s Rudy Herandez in the semifinals. Sellers dropped a major decision, 11-3, to Nathan Bowens of Haysville-Campus in the championship match.

Colin Kleysteuber, wrestling at 152 pounds, also finished in second place for GCHS. He opened with a win by fall over Hutchinson’s Seth Allen, then won a 10-5 decision over Haysville-Campus’ Ryan Mortensen in the semifinals. Kleysteuber dropped the championship match to Dodge City’s Luke Barker by technical fall, 22-7.

Also finishing in second place was GCHS’ Josh Janas at 160 pounds. He won by fall over Wichita South’s Kevin Smith, then defeated Hutchinson’s Mason Weathers by fall in the semifinals. Janas lost by injury to Dodge City’s Marcelino Otero in the finals.

In the 113-pounds class, Garden City’s Joel Contreras finished in third place. He opened with a win by fall over Wichita Northwest’s Carter Hutchinson, but then dropped his semifinal match by fall to Dodge City’s Raymond Hernandez. Contreras bounded back after the loss with a win by fall over Liberal’s Edgar Landa then won by forfeit over Haysville-Campus’ Eric Spangler for third place.

Ryan Heiman took third place in the 126-pound division for Garden City. He received an opening round bye, then lost by fall to Wichita West’s Germany Washington. Neiman bounced back from the loss to defeated Hutchinson’s Juan Fernandez by fall in the consolation semifinals, then won a 7-3 decision over Dodge City’s Ismael Ramirez for third place.

Alan Chairez finished in fourth place for the Buffaloes in the 182-pound division. He won by fall over Dodge City’s Josh Gonzalez, then dropped his semifinal match to Wichita West’s Quentin Sanders by fall. In the third place match, Chairez lost a major decision to Wichita Northwest’s Owen Ward.

Garden City’s Ben Dunlap finished the day in fifth place. He dropped a 5-3 sudden victory overtime to Liberal’s Jacob Cutshall to open his day, then received a first round bye in the consolation bracket. In his consolation semifinal match, Dunlap lost by fall to Hutchnson’s Christian Rodriguez. In the fifth place match, Dunlap got revenge on Cutshall, as he won a 5-3 decision over the Redskin.

Chris Brahmbhatt finished in sixth place for Garden city in the 132-pound division. He lost by fall to Haysville-Campus’ Jacob Rymer, then got a first round bye in the consolation bracket. Brahmbhatt lost by fall to Wichita West’s Zeke Brown and then the fifth place match to Wichita South’s Brendan Kirkhart.

At 220-pound, Isaiah Barrett wrestled for Garden City. He lost by fall to Wichita North’s Salvador Ornelas and then lost by fall to Jacob Brasher of Wichita South to conclude his day.

Garden City was open at the 195-pound division.

Dodge City won the team competition with 266.5 points while Garden City had 193.5 for second. Haysville-Campus finished in third with 187.5 points.

Garden City will be back in action at a 6A sub-state at noon on Saturday at Wichita Heights.