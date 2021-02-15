Buffaloes' bowling teams win titles

Garden City High School’s bowling teams traveled to Dodge City Thursday for a triangular and came home with team championships in both the boys and girls divisions.

The boys team won by 499 pins over Dodge City with the Baker format while the GCHS girls won by 69 pins over the Red Demons.

In the boys competition, the Buffaloes dominated the meet, claiming the top four of five individual spots.

Garden City’s Ty Weilert won the boys side with a 695 series. Kaden Whitehurst finished in second with a 678. Caleb Carr rolled a 607 series for third place and Kaden Strasser took fourth with a 584 series.

The Buffaloes’ Dionicio Resndiz threw a 575 series for sixth place, just two pins out of fifth place, while Jayce Farr took seventh place with a 573.

Peyton Kerleski was the top bowler for Holcomb, finishing in eighth place with a 563 series. Cole Brown bowled a 524 for 10th; Braydon Bastin had a 518 for 11th place; Phoenix Anderson had a 342 for 16th; James Boyts took 17th with a 329; and Connor Wikoff finished in 18th place with a 325 series.

On the girls side, Garden City’s Holly Bridges took the top individual honors with a 650 series.

The Buffaloes’ Brook Ptacek finished in third place with a 552 while Lily-Ann Leeper took fifth place with a 474 series.

Others helping GCHS win the title, and their placings, include: Jaelyn Grim finished in 11th place with a 416 series; Hope Resendiz took 12th with a 413; and Raleigh Carr had a 340 series for 15th.

Holcomb’s top bowler in the triangular was Kourtney Cole, who finished in eighth place with a series of 454. Ashlynn Senecal took 13th with a 369; Bailey Unruh had a 352 for 14th; Phoebe Perkins finished in 16th with a 293; Tabitha Redden rolled a 285 for 17th; and Gloria Valdez took 18th with a 283 series.

Garden City’s teams will be back in action Tuesday when they return to Dodge City for the Western Athletic Conference league tournament. Bowling begins at 12:30 p.m.