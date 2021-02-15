Area boys advance to substate wrestling

Area high school boys wrestlers looked to keep their seasons, and their teams seasons, continuing over the weekend with the eventual goal to advance to the state tournaments.

Scott City wrestling team third at regionals

Lance Miller, Jeffery Nix and Gabriel Bowers each claimed individual second place finishes Friday to lead Scott City to a third place finish as a team in a 4A boys regional wrestling tournament at Ulysses.

Competitors who finished in the top four in each individual weight class will move on in the postseason.

Miller faced Andlae’s Elijah Aouad in the championship of the 170-pound class but came up short in a 7-5 decision to take second place.

In the 182-pound class, Nix lost by fall to Pratt’s Iziah Cook to finish in second place. Ulysses’ Justin Degollado won by fall over Isaiah Shinette to claim third place. Holcomb’s Kolby Johnson won by fall over Hesston’s Hayden Hurting for fifth place.

The Beavers’ Bowers faced Colby’s Declan Ryan in the 285-pound championship but lost by fall for second place.

Other area wrestlers who placed in the event include:

Scott City’s Evan Fry, wrestling at 106 pounds, defeated Pratt’s Maddox Riffey by fall to win the third place match.

At 113 pounds, Scott City’s Ayden Presson dropped the third place match to Colby’s Aiden Cook to finish in fourth place.

In the 120-pound competition, Ulysses’ Quentin Pauda finished second, losing a 7-3 decision in the championship to Andale’s Owen neck. Scott City’s Collin McDaniel claimed third place with an 8-2 decision over Gavin Moore of Nickerson.

Jonathan Lara of Ulysses took third place in the 126-pound division with a sudden victory overtime win, 3-1, over Colby’s Tucker Wark. Holcomb’s Greg Martinez claimed fifth place with a win by fall over Buhler’s Drew Lugafet.

Scott City’s Zach Rohrbough finished in third place in the 132-pound class with a win by fall over Larned’s Gatlin Hoch. Holcomb’s Chris Harris dropped the fifth place match by fall to Colby’s Coner Lanning to take sixth place.

At 138 pounds, Ulysses’ Koby Salas grabbed third place with a 7-2 decision over Kelby Eck of Andale. Scott City’s Houston Frank finished in sixth place with a loss by fall to Clearwater’s Jacob Finney in the fifth place match.

In the 145-pound division, Hugoton’s Adam Mendoza claimed third place with a win by fall over Scott City’s Connor Armendariz.

Holcomb’s Edgar Ramirez, wrestling at 152 pounds, finished in sixth place with a 3-1 decision loss to Colby’s Thomas Dennis in the fifth place match.

Scott City’s Kale Wheeler lost a 2-0 decision in the third place match to Colby’s Wyatt Tubbs to finish in fourth. Ulysses’ Roman Garcia won a 6-0 decision over Hesston’s Tyrone Taylor in the division to take fifth place.

In the 195-pound division, Scott City’s Alonso Frances won by fall over Ulysses’ Moises Rodriguez for fifth place.

Hugoton’s Jace Bonsai lost by fall in the fifth place match to Buhler’s Jackson Childs to finish in sixth place.

Those qualifying for substate will travel to McPherson on Saturday for a noon start to the tournament.

Cimarron’s Seabolt wins regional title

Cimarron’s Tate Seabolt was the lone area individual champion Friday during a 3-2-1A regional wrestling tournament at WaKeeney.

Seabolt, 12-0 on the season, won the 195-pound division with a 4-2 decision over Rawlins County’s Cyrus Green in the championship match.

The top four wrestlers from each weight division advance in the postseason.

Other competitors in the tournament include:

Erick Garcia of Cimarron, wrestling in the 106-pound class, defeated Rawlins County’s Gus Hanson to finish in fifth place.

At 113 pounds, Cimarron’s Aaron Garcia lost by fall to Hill City’s Kaleb Atkins in the third place match to finish in fourth place.

In the 126-pound division, Wichita County’s Wyatt Gardner took third place, winning a 3-1 decision over Ellis’ Jarret Mader in the consolation match.

Wichita County’s Tristen Porter defeated Russell’s Brayden Strobel by fall for fifth place in the tournament.

Kade Lovelady of Lakin lost the fifth place match by injury to Chase Russell of Phillipsburg, to finish in sixth.

At 170 pounds, Wichita County’s Jesse Gardner grabbed third place in the class with a win by fall over Hill City’s Conner Dinkel in the third place match.

Wichita County’s Juan Mancillas finished sixth after dropping the fifth place match by fall to Russell’s Max Self.

Howie won the team event and Hill City was second. Cimarron and Wichita County tied for 12th place in the team standings.

Competitors that qualified will travel to Minneapolis on Saturday, with a noon start time, for substate action.