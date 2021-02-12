Stanton County splits with South Baca

Stanton County’s basketball teams hosted South Baca, Colo., on Thursday night at Johnson City and split games with the Patriots. The Trojan boys routed South Baca, 67-28, but the Patriots topped the home team in the girls game, 39-36.

Stanton County boys 67, South Baca 28

The boys game should have been called the Cole Scott Show.

The Stanton County player controlled the game offensively, burying a game high 32 points. Scott hit all of his points on 2-point field goals and four free throws in the game.

The Trojans held South Baca to fewer than 10 points in each of the first two quarters, while its offense took a 32-15 lead into halftime.

Stanton County had its best quarter of the game in the third, scoring 26 points, while the Trojan defense held the Patriots to only three points to seal the victory.

Following Scott’s performance, Aidan Waldron added 15 points for the Trojans. Stanton County had 10 players score points toward the win.

South Baca 8; 7; 3; 10; - 28

Stanton Co. 16; 16; 26; 9; - 67

South Baca 39, Stanton County girls 36

In the girls game, both teams started slow with Stanton County taking the early lead, 7-4 after the first quarter. South Baca’s offense had its best quarter of the game in the second, taking a 20-15 lead into halftime.

The Trojans pulled to within two by the end of the third, 28-26, but were outscored in the fourth 11-10.

Addison Scott and Jordyn Tucker led the scoring for Stanton County, each scoring 12 points.

South Baca was led by Alissa Hebberd with a game-high 15 points and Jentry Patrick added 11.

South Baca 4; 16; 8; 11; - 39

Stanton Co. 7; 8; 11; 10; - 36