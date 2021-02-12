Daytona 500 starting grid set after Duel races

By Zach Dean

The Daytona Beach News-Journal

DAYTONA BEACH - Aric Almirola knew he had a fast Ford in Thursday night's opening Daytona Duel race, leading 52 of the first 59 laps.

But when the Tampa native took the white flag on Lap 60, he had a decision to make with Joey Logano breathing down his neck.

Tampa native Aric Almirola hoping to keep titletown going with Daytona 500 win

"I figured someone would come with a run, and I figured it would be Joey," Almirola said. "He’s really good with this stuff, so I knew I wanted to try to move around before he started his run. I wanted to zig so he had to zag.

"I wasn’t going to be able to stop his run, and I wasn’t going to concede the win, but I also wasn't going to get my Mustang tore up."

Logano eventually passed Almirola going into Turn 3, but he wasn't able to clear him.

Instead, Almirola side-drafted Logano coming to the checkers, nudging his No. 10 Ford across the finish line first to take the opening of two qualifying races.

Once luckless, Denny Hamlin going for Daytona 500 history on Sunday

"It’s been a long time since I got to sit here and do an interview on the start-finish line," said Almirola, who will tentatively start in the second row in Sunday's Daytona 500.

"This thing was a hot rod," he added. "I’m so proud of these guys on this race team. Our race car is so fast."

Dillon passes Wallace on final turn

Almirola's win was just the start of a dramatic night at the Speedway.

Following a 2-hour rain delay, Austin Dillon won the night's second Duel, passing Bubba Wallace on the final turn to put the No. 3 back in Duel Victory Lane for the first time since Dale Eanrhardt did it in 2000.

This week marks the 20th anniversary of Earnhardt's death in the 2001 Daytona 500.

Austin Dillon carrying on Dale Earnhardt's legacy 20 years after fatal Daytona 500 crash

"I got a heck of a push through three and four," said Dillon, the 2018 500 winner who will also start in Row 2 on Sunday. "I knew Bubba would try to block, but I whipped that wheel (left) and it worked out well."

Wallace, in his first race behind the wheel of the Michael Jordan/Denny Hamlin-owned No. 23 XI Racing team, said he made a lot of mistakes in the 60-lap sprint.

"It was a good debut but nothing to be happy about," he said. "It's OK to be hard on yourself, though. That’s how we get better."

Cindric, Grala advance to Daytona 500

The two open cars that advanced to Sunday's 500 were Austin Cindric in Duel No. 1, and Kaz Grala in the nightcap.

DUELS AT DAYTONA: Heartbreak for Ty Dillon, a Daytona 500 start for Austin Cindric

Those two will join David Ragan and Ryan Preece as the four open teams in the 500.

"To be able to race on Sunday, that's such a cool opportunity," Grala said.

Bowman, Byron in trouble

Daytona 500 pole-sitter Alex Bowman had engine trouble in the first race but managed to return to the track. His Hendrick Motorsports teammate, William Byron, wasn't so lucky.

Byron, who was set to start second in Sunday's 500, was involved in a late-race wreck in the second Duel, and will most likely have to go to a backup car this weekend, sending him to the rear of the 500 field.

More: Daytona 500 pole goes to Alex Bowman as Hendrick, Chevy dominate qualifying again

While Bowman returned to the track, if that team does decided to change the engine in the No. 48, they will also go to the back of the 500 field.

Should something happen to those two, Almirola and Dillon will inherit the Daytona 500 front row.

Projected Daytona 500 starting lineup

1. Alex Bowman

2. William Byron

3. Aric Almirola

4. Austin Dillon

5. Christopher Bell

6. Bubba Wallace

7. Ryan Newman

8. Kevin Harvick

9. Joey Logano

10. Kyle Busch

11. Ryan Preece

12. Chase Elliott

13. Kyle Larson

14. Ryan Blaney

15. Daniel Suarez

16. Corey LaJoie

17. Michael McDowell

18. David Ragan

19. Jamie McMurray

20. Kurt Busch

21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

22. Chris Buescher

23. Matt DiBenedetto

24. Brad Keselowski

25. Denny Hamlin

26. Martin Truex Jr.

27. Cole Custer

28. Joey Gase

29. Tyler Reddick

30. Chase Briscoe

31. Erik Jones

32. Derrike Cope

33. Quin Houff

34. Ross Chastain

35. Cody Ware

36. Anthony Alfredo

37. Josh Bilicki

38. BJ McLeod

39. Austin Cindric

40. Kaz Grala