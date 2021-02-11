Wichita County girls down Dighton in OT

The Wichita County girls basketball team travelled to Dighton Tuesday and came away with a 62-59 overtime win over the host Hornets.

The Indians’ Amelia Koehn was the offensive star of the game, scoring 31 points to lead Wichita County to the win.

Both teams played fairly evenly through the game as Wichita County took the 12-9 lead after the first quarter then Dighton came back to take the halftime lead 24-22.

The second half proved to be much of the same as Dighton had its best offensive quarter in the fourth, scoring 16 points to tie up the score at 50-50 at the end of regulation.

Wichita County won the scoring battle in overtime, 12-9, including hitting 10-of-12 free throws.

Following Koehn’s offensive barrage, Megan Rickle and Kyra Case each added 10 points toward the Indians win.

Dighton was led in scoring by Makenzie Doris with 13 points, Jessi Whipple had 12, while Traci Cramer and Brianna Maughlin each added 10 points for the Hornets. Dighton had eight players contribute points in the game.

Wichita Co. 12; 10; 15; 13; 12; - 62

Dighton 9; 12; 13; 16; 9; - 59