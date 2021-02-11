GCHS Athletics announces Hall of Fame inductees

GCHS Athletics

The Garden City High School Athletics Hall of Fame has announced the inductees for the Class of 2020.

This is the second year for the Athletics Hall of Fame. In 2019, the first year for the Hall of Fame, 10 student-athletes, two coaches and two teams were inducted on New Year’s Eve at a gala event at The Golf Club at Southwind.

This year’s induction class includes four student-athletes, one coach and two teams. Voting is done by a committee of nine individuals, six of those being graduates and former student-athletes of Garden City High School.

This year’s class includes basketball star Archie Gooden, football and wrestling standout Doyle McGraw, track and field two-time state champion high jumper Jason Archibald and boys tennis player Chad Krug.

Elected from the coaching category is long-time and now retired tennis coach Bob Krug. The two teams elected include the 1971 Class 4-5A state wrestling championship team and the 1961 undefeated 9-0 football team that was coached by John Dickerson.

Due to COVID-19 safety considerations, induction ceremonies will be announced at a later date.

The Class of 2020 for the GCHS Athletics Hall of Fame:

STUDENT-ATHLETE CATEGORY

BOYS BASKETBALL: Archie Gooden, 1966 Class AA state championship team, All-State Tournament Team; All-State Basketball 1st team; No. 2 single season scoring (432 points, 1966); Career-high scoring, 31 points; No. 5, all-time scoring, 755 points in 2 seasons; No. 1 all-time rebounding (542); Two-time all-West Central Kansas League selection; Wichita Eagle-Beacon all-Southwest Kansas 1st team, 1966; Coach & Athlete Magazine Honorable Mention All-American. 1966 GCHS graduate.

FOOTBALL/WRESTLING: Doyle McGraw, (1960-61-62 FB) OL/DL/LB. (Played collegiate and NFL football upon college graduation). Two-year starter on the line and linebacker, including playing on 1961 undefeated GCHS Buffalo team; 1963 Class AA Wrestling Heavyweight state runner-up. 1963 GCHS graduate.

BOYS TRACK and FIELD: Jason Archibald, High Jumper. 2-time state 6A champion 1994 (7-00.25) and 1995 (7-03.25). 2nd best jump all-time, all classes, in Kansas prep history. 1995 Kansas Gatorade Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year; 1995 Track & Field News All-American, Ranked No. 1; Kansas Relays Prep Record Holder (7-03). 1995 GCHS graduate.

BOYS TENNIS: Chad Krug, Class 6A State Runner-up (1994); Fr., 38-9; So., 35-10; Jr., 37-8; Sr., 45-4. Overall 155-31 (13th, 13th, 10th, 2nd at 6A state tournament during career). Holds multiple state tennis records for wins. Highest state finisher in boys tennis in GCHS history. State High School record for career singles wins (151), Singles record: 151-28. 1995 GCHS graduate.

COACH CATEGORY

GIRLS/BOYS TENNIS: Bob Krug. Coached GCHS girls and boys tennis program from 1977 to 2003. Coached son Chad to a runner-up finish in Class 6A singles; Girls Tennis: 4 league championships (WCKL, WAC); League runners-up: 11 times; 5 Class 6A regional championships, 5 runners-up; 1994 Class 6A state team runners-up; Boys Tennis: 16 league championships (10 consecutive, 1990-1999); 4 Class 6A Regional championships, 4 runners-up; 2-time Kansas Tennis Coach of the Year; 1999 National Federation Coaches Association Midwest Region Coach of the Year; 2004 Inductee, Kansas Coaches Hall of Fame.

TEAM CATEGORY

1961 Undefeated 9-0 football (No state playoffs at the time)

Senior Class of 1962; Included players such as Hall of Famer Mike Johnson and new Hall of Fame Inductee Doyle McGraw. WCKL Champions; Had four shutouts in nine games; three games of giving up just one touchdown; two games yielding just two touchdowns (13 points most yielded).

1961: John Dickerson (9-0-0)

WCKL Champions

9/15—COLBY, W 33-6

9/29—HAYS, W 35-0

10/6—at Larned, W 26-7

10/13—RUSSELL, W 27-0

10/20—at Dodge City, W 33-12

10/27—at Great Bend, W 20-0

11/1—PRATT, W 43-6

11/10—at Scott City, W 53-13

11/17—LIBERAL, W 19-0

Total points 289 (32.11), defensive points yielded 44 (4.88 avg.). Unbeaten, untied. Four shutouts. Finished No. 3 in state prep poll by Wichita Eagle-Beacon/Topeka Capital-Journal. First undefeated season since 1936. Narrowest victory was 19 points on two occasions.

1971 Class 4-5A State Wrestling Team Champions

(State’s 2 largest classes combined); 28 schools

Defeated powerhouse Arkansas City, 41-39, in team scoring): Coach – Lee Albert.

Henry Crosby undefeated state champion 22-0 at 185-pounds; Mike Brungardt, 2nd state, 138 (14-5); Ken Childers, 2nd state, 167 (9-3); Scott Hooker, 2nd state, 145; Team posted a 7-1 dual match record; 3rd at Lamar, Colo. Inv.; 1st at Garden City Inv. (now Rocky Welton Inv.); Class 4-5A District (1st); Class 4-5A Regional (3rd) and Class 4-5A state (1st). First state team wrestling championship in GCHS history.